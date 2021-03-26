Make these delicious recipes, this festival

Khajur Barfi











Ingredients



♦ Khajur - 1 cup

♦ Mix Nuts- 2 tablespoon

♦ Ghee- 3 tablespoon

♦ Khoya- 1/2 cup

♦ Milk- 1 cup

♦ Sugar- 1 cup

♦ Hariilachi powder- ½ teaspoon

♦ Desiccated coconut- 2 tablespoon

Method

Deseed the khajur and chop it small pieces. Soak it in milk and then a make a thick paste in a blender. Heat heat ghee in a pan and add khajur puree and sauté until it leaves the sides of the pan. Add the khoya and coconut, mix well and saute till the ghee starts coming out.Add the ilachi powder, mixed nuts and mix well. Then transfer the mixture into a greased plate.

Sprinkle mixed nuts. When its cooled; cut into squares.

Green Peas Kachori











Dough Recipe:



Ingredients :

♦ Maida – 02 Cups

♦ Salt – ½ Tsp

♦ Ghee – 1/4th Cup

♦ Water – ½ Cup

Method

Take the flour in a mixing bowl; sprinkle salt evenly and mix well. Add the ghee in the flour and salt mix and rub it into the mix gently to make it into a crumbly mix.Add hot water to make semi soft dough. Cover and Rest the dough for 30 mins.

Stuffing :

Ingredients :

♦ Green Peas – ½ Cup

♦ Ghee – ½ Tsp

♦ Turmeric Powder – ¼ Tsp

♦ Red Chilli Powder – ½ tsp

♦ Cumin Powder – ½ Tsp

♦ Dry Ginger Powder – ½ Tsp

♦ Corriander Powder – 1 Tsp

♦ Fennel Crushed /9 Saunf) – 1 Tsp

♦ Dry Mango Powder – 1 Tsp

♦ Salt - As Required

♦ Chopped Spring Onion – 1 Cup

Method :

Roughly chop the green peas. Heat a pan and add ½ Tbsp of Ghee. Heat the ghee on slow flame and add all the spice powders.

Add the coarsely chopped green peas with a pinch of salt and Asafoetida. Mix well and keep stirring constantly for 3 to 4 Minutes. Let the mixture cook till the mixture smells cooked. Rub some oil on your palms and make small balls of this mixture.

Stuffing and making the kachoris:

After 30 Minutes, Lightly knead the dough. Roll the dough into a log, now cut the log into equal portions.

Take a cut out dough portion and flatten it on your palms, now place one ball of Green peas filling in the centre of the dough and flatten it. Bring the edges of the dough towards the centre to seal the filling and pinch off the excess dough if any.

Flatten the top and roll the Kachori with the rolling pin to get a medium thickness Kachori. Stuff and prepare all the kachoris in this way and arrange on a greased plate. Add the kachoris for deep frying in oil when the oil is just hot enough. Keep flipping them over to get an even colour.

These take about 8 to 9 mins to cook to a crisp golden brown. Adjust the heat between low and medium depending on the number of kachoris in the Kadhai. Deep fry in small batches to get even colour. Served hot with Tamarind Chutney, Green Chutney, and Deep Fried Chillies.

Mango Thandai













Ingredients :

♦ Thandai Masala Paste – 1 Tbsp

♦ Boiled Chilled Full Fat Milk – 200 Ml

♦ Sugar Powder – 1 Tbsp

♦ Saffron – 8 to 10 Strands

♦ Mixed Chopped Nuts – 01 Tbsp

♦ Mango Puree – 4 Tbsp

Method

Take 2 Tbsp of milk and make it luke warm, add half of the saffron to this milk and let it soak for around 10 Minutes for the saffron to leech out the colour and flavour in the milk. Take the rest of the milk and add the saffron infused milk to it & the mango puree. Add sugar & the Thandai paste and stir till the sugar and the paste dissolve completely. Garnish with the chopped nuts and the rest of the saffron.Served Chilled.

(By Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary - Corporate Chef, Khandani Rajdhani)