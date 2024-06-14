Mango Mania: Must-try Summer Treats

1. Mango Cheesecake

Crumble base: Combine 50g butter, 50g sugar, 30g each almond and refined flour, and 20g almond flakes. Bake at 170°C for 12-15 minutes, mixing occasionally.

Cheesecake: Cream 400g cheese and 100g icing sugar. Add 1 egg at a time, then 80g fresh cream, 36g corn flour, a pinch of salt, 100g mango pulp, and lemon zest. Fold in 60g melted white chocolate.

Assemble: Press crumb mix into a foil-lined pan. Top with cheesecake mix and bake in a water bath at 150°C for 40-50 minutes. Garnish with fresh mango and whipped cream.

-By Sangeet Panwar, Executive Pastry Chef, JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa

2. M.W.A (Mangoes with Attitude)

Combine 120g frozen mango chunks, 80ml tequila/agave spirit, 50ml lime juice, 5ml brandy/orange liqueur, 4g chili, and 20ml sugar syrup in a blender. Blend until smooth and pour over ice in an old-fashioned glass. Rim the glass with salt and garnish with red chili.

-By Alexandre Renoue, Beverage Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

3. White Chocolate Kaccha Aam Cake

Start with Mango Jelly: Bloom gelatin, heat 60 gm mango puree with sugar, remove from heat, add gelatin, and add this mix to the remaining 60gm of mango puree. Set in a 20cm ring and freeze.

Make Almond Dacquoise: Add 15gm Sift flour, 64gm icing sugar, and 80gm almond powder. Whip 90gm egg whites with 40gm sugar to soft peaks. Fold dry ingredients into meringue, bake on a tray at 180°C for 12-15 minutes, and cut into 3 x 20cm discs.

Prepare White Chocolate Mousse: Bloom gelatin in 65gm hot milk, and add to 250gm melted white chocolate. Fold whipped cream into the ganache.

Assemble: Line a 22cm ring with plastic wrap. Pour half the mousse, top with a dacquoise disc, frozen jelly, another mousse layer, the second disc, fill with mousse, and top with the last disc. Freeze cake, demold, and garnish with fresh mangoes and mango jelly.

-By Chef Victor Choudhary, Executive Pastry Chef from The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore