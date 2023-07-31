Monsoon Delights: Savoring the crispy and wholesome flavours of Telangana

The sweet scent of wet earth, the soothing pitter-patter of raindrops, and the cool breeze brushing against our cheeks - monsoon season has arrived in Telangana, bringing with it a delightful array of flavors to tantalise our taste buds. In this enchanting region of India, here are some delectable foods that are cooked and savored during this rainy season.

Mukka Jonna Chat (Corn Chat):





Let's start with a classic favourite - Mukka Jonna Chat, better known as Corn Chat. It's a dish that perfectly captures the essence of monsoon. Freshly boiled corn kernels are tossed with an assortment of vibrant spices, chopped onions, tomatoes, and a generous drizzle of tangy tamarind chutney. The combination of the juicy, slightly sweet corn with the zesty flavors is simply irresistible. As you take each bite, you'll experience a burst of flavors that complement the gentle pitter-patter of raindrops outside.



Kodi Korralu Bhaji (Chicken Wings Bhaji):









For meat lovers, the monsoon season in Telangana brings with it the finger licking good Kodi Korralu Bhaji, or Chicken Wings Bhaji. The chicken wings are marinated in a spicy blend of Telangana's signature spices and then deep-fried to perfection. The result is tender, succulent chicken wings with a delightful crunch. Paired with a zingy green chutney, these bhajis are a surefire way to brighten up a rainy day.



Vadas and Dalwadas:





As the rain pours down, the cravings for comforting fried snacks intensify. Enter Vadas and Dalwadas - golden-brown fritters that are both satisfying and flavorful. Vadas is made from soaked and ground lentils, often spiced with green chilies and curry leaves, while Dalwadas are crafted from a mix of various lentils, creating a harmonious medley of tastes and textures. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, these snacks are best enjoyed with a side of coconut chutney or sambar.



Roasted Corn:









While the appeal of fried snacks is undeniable, sometimes it's the simplest pleasures that make the monsoon truly special. Roasted corn is one such joy. Street vendors set up their makeshift stalls, roasting fresh corn cobs over open flames. The smoky aroma permeates the air, making it almost impossible to resist. Each bite into the juicy, charred kernels is like capturing the essence of monsoon in its purest form.



Phulaurah:









Phulaurah, also known as Phulori, is a delightful and crispy snack that is sure to become your new favourite. Made from ground lentils and aromatic spices, the batter is deep-fried into small, fluffy dumplings. Phulaurahs are served hot with chutneys, and their irresistible taste and light texture make them a popular choice during the rainy season.

Masala Chai:









No monsoon culinary journey in Telangana would be complete without mentioning the soul-warming elixir of Masala Chai. While not fried, this quintessential Indian tea holds a special place in the hearts of many during the rainy season. The concoction of black tea leaves, aromatic spices like cardamom, ginger, and cloves, combined with milk and sugar, creates a comforting cup of warmth and flavor. Sipping on a steaming cup of Masala Chai while watching the rain cascade outside is an experience that brings unparalleled joy.



Mitesh Lohiya, Director, Sales and Marketing, Gold Drop, says, “As we explore the diverse and mouthwatering foods consumed during the monsoon in Telangana, one thing becomes abundantly clear - this season is a time of celebration for our taste buds. From the crispy, fried delights to the heartwarming beverages, every bite and sip is a reminder of the beauty of nature and the joy of savoring delectable treats with loved ones - swaad jo zindagi se jud jaaye.”

Let's celebrate the culinary wonders of Telangana's monsoon!