National Blueberry Cheesecake Day 2024: Easy Recipe to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Happy National Blueberry Cheesecake Day 2024! It's the perfect time to indulge in the delicious combination of creamy cheesecake and sweet, juicy blueberries. Whether you're celebrating by baking your own cheesecake, enjoying a slice from your favourite bakery, or simply savouring the flavour of blueberries.

Celebrate National Blueberry Cheesecake Day on May 26th with this simple and delicious recipe. Whether you're a seasoned baker or a beginner, this no-bake blueberry cheesecake is sure to impress and satisfy your sweet cravings.

Ingredients

For the Crust:

• 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

• 1/4 cup granulated sugar

• 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

For the Cheesecake Filling:

• 16 oz (2 packages) cream cheese, softened

• 1 cup powdered sugar

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• 1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

For the Blueberry Topping:

• 2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar

• 1/4 cup water

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• 1 tbsp cornstarch mixed with 2 tbsp water (for thickening)

Instructions

Step 1: Prepare the Crust

1. In a medium bowl, mix the graham cracker crumbs and sugar.

2. Add the melted butter and stir until the mixture resembles wet sand.

3. Press the mixture evenly into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan.

4. Refrigerate the crust while you prepare the filling.

Step 2: Make the Cheesecake Filling

1. In a large bowl, beat the softened cream cheese with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy.

2. Gradually add the powdered sugar and continue to beat until well combined.

3. Mix in the vanilla extract.

4. In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form.

5. Gently fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture until fully incorporated.

6. Pour the filling over the prepared crust and spread evenly.

7. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or until set.

Step 3: Prepare the Blueberry Topping

1. In a medium saucepan, combine the blueberries, sugar, water, and lemon juice.

2. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until the blueberries release their juices and the mixture begins to simmer.

3. Add the cornstarch mixture and continue to cook, stirring constantly, until the topping thickens (about 2-3 minutes).

4. Remove from heat and let the topping cool to room temperature.

Step 4: Assemble and Serve

1. Once the cheesecake is set, remove it from the springform pan and transfer to a serving plate.

2. Spoon the cooled blueberry topping over the cheesecake.

3. Slice and serve chilled.

Enjoy this delightful and creamy blueberry cheesecake with your friends and family on National Blueberry Cheesecake Day!