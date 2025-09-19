Nutty, spicy, and creamy: Red pecan pesto chicken recipe

Delight in the vibrant flavors of Creamy Red Pecan Pesto Chicken, where spice, creaminess, and nutty textures come together in a deliciously balanced dish. Tender chicken breasts are marinated and coated with crushed American pecans, then shallow-fried to a golden crisp.

The dish is elevated with a smoky red bell pepper and jalapeño pesto, adding a burst of bold flavor. Cream and aromatic spices create a rich, velvety sauce, while pecan pieces and fresh herbs provide the finishing touch of texture and freshness. Recipe by Chef Natasha Gandhi, on behalf of American Pecans. This wholesome recipe not only excites the palate but also offers a nourishing and satisfying meal, perfect for those who love bold flavors with a healthy twist.

Ingredients

●½ Kg Chicken Breast

●To taste: Salt & Black pepper

●1tsp Jaggery powder

●1 Lemon juice

●For Coating: Flour, egg and crushed American pecan

●4 Red bell pepper

●5 Red Jalapeno

●4 Onions

●5 cloves of garlic

●1.5 tsp red chilli powder

●1tsp garam masala powder

●½ tsp coriander powder

●½ tsp cumin powder

●For Garnishing: Chopped coriander, mint leaves and American Pecan Nuts

Process

1. Take chicken breast and slice them from the centre to get thinner pieces. Marinate the chicken with salt, pepper and some lemon juice and keep it aside for 20 minutes.

2. Now coat the chicken pieces in flour and remove the excess then dip it in whisked eggs and lastly crumb coat it with chopped and crushed pecan nuts. Shallow fry the chicken till it’s cooked and keep it aside.

3. Take red bell pepper, red jalapeños, onions and smoke them on open flame till it becomes properly charred and soft.

4. Cover and rest them for 2 minutes and then peel the bell pepper and jalapeño.

5. In a kadhai, heat 2 tbsp oil and add the bell peppers, jalapeños, onions, cloves of garlic, handful of coriander with stems and mint leaves. Give it a mix and add 1.5 tsp red chilli powder, 1 tsp garam masala powder, 1/2 tsp coriander powder, 1/2 tsp cumin powder, salt as per taste and water as required.

6. Cook this for a few minutes and let it cool. Blend everything together till you get a smooth paste. Strain the paste and add it back to the kadhai.

7. Cook the gravy on medium high flame till the gravy starts bubbling. Add water as required, 1 tsp jaggery powder, salt as per taste, pinch of black pepper powder. Mix it well and switch off the flame. Now add 1 tbsp cream to it and juice of 1 lemon.

8. Add the chicken pieces to the gravy carefully and garnish with pecan nuts and chopped coriander. Serve hot and enjoy.