Quarantine Recipes: Yummy Evening Snack 'Aloo Tikki'

Guys… What are your evening plans??? Being locked at homes to be safe, you might have got bored, isn't it??? But this step is taken for our safety and to rule out Corona from India.

So, you all need to be safe at home and instead of being sad, enjoy with your kids and family. It's evening time… So, play indoor games like caroms & Ludo and have fun.

Along with those indoor games, what if you have a yummy and delectable evening snack???

What can be a better snack than Aloo Tikki??? We Hans India are here with the recipe of this snack… Look into the write-up and prepare this snack in minutes!!!

Ingredients Needed

• 1 cup boiled, peeled and mashed potatoes

• 1/2 cup boiled and coarsely crushed green peas

• 1 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

• 1 tsp chaat masala

• 1/2 tsp chilli powder

• 1 1/2 tsp lemon juice

• salt to taste

• oil for greasing and cooking

Process

• The process is very simple… You just need to take a large bowl and add all the ingredients one by one. Mix them well and then start making the tikkis. Divide the whole concoction into equal parts and then grease your hands with oil and shape them into tikkis. They should be 50mm thick and round shaped.

• Next, heat the non-stick tawa and add a piece of butter. Palace the tikkis on the tawa and let them cook well on both sides. That's it! The yummy and delectable 'Aloo Tikkis' are ready to munch…

• Have them with tomato sauce or green chutney…

What are you waiting for my dear mommies??? Prepare them within minutes and surprise your family with these yummy treats!!!