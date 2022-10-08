Recipes for a new and versatile bean protein

New Delhi: Time to break up with the typical vegetarian protein sources and give your taste senses a much-needed break. Hello Tempayy, a super bean-based, simple-to-cook dish that can be altered across cuisines, meal occasions, and cooking methods, has been introduced in New Delhi and Gurgaon by Vegolution, a Bengaluru-based food startup. The brand's successful launches in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, and Mumbai in its first year of business follow closely on the heels of this expansion.

Tempayy (also known as Tempeh or Tempe) is a delicious, nutritious, wholesome and 100 per cent vegetarian protein-rich food made by fermenting the best quality non-GMO soybeans. This tasty, ready-to-cook offering is a new source of balanced nutrition for vegetarians and conscious foodies seeking to add variety to their meals. Hello Tempayy, is currently available in six variants: Natural, Spicy Peri Peri, Simply Sriracha, Peppery Szechuan Chilli, Roasted Chettinad and Spiced Tawa Masala. The bold flavours developed by Vegolution will reveal new and unexplored tastes to the modern Indian palate through its range of Hello Tempayy ready-to-cook products.

Data from the Indian Dietetic Association (IDA) in 2018 indicates that at least 84 percent of Indians are protein deficient, which leads to associated health conditions. Through this new age offering, the brand offers the perfect mix of great taste, versatility, and balanced nutrition to break the monotony of vegetarian protein options on the main plate. Numerous other reports over the years also highlight that Indian vegetarians have poor levels of Vitamin B-12 and more than 50 per cent of the women in India are iron deficient. Rounding out its nutrition profile, the products are fortified with Vitamin B-12 and iron, making them a one-of-their-kind superfood. With great flavour absorption, a hearty texture, and a mild nutty flavour, this is the perfect ingredient to add variety to daily diets. It is easy to cook and can be seamlessly incorporated into a variety of cuisines making it perfect for curries, stir-fries, kebabs, rolls and so much more.

Here are some flavourful recipes by Hello Tempayy:

TEMPAYY BHURJI

Ingredients:

Tempayy cubes

Turmeric powder

Fresh ginger

Onions

Fresh coriander leaves

Milk

Black pepper powder

Oil

Salt to taste

Preparation:

Tempayy:

Crumble the Tempayy cubes by hand and set aside

Finely chop onions, green chillies, ginger and coriander leaves and keep aside.

Cooking:

Heat oil in a pan.

Add chopped ginger and saute for 30 seconds

Add chopped onions and saute for 5 mins or until they turn translucent.

Add chopped green chillies, turmeric powder and crumbled Tempayy. Saute for 7 mins.

Add salt, black pepper powder and fresh coriander leaves. Saute for 02 more minutes. Add salt to taste.

Pour milk and saute for 2 more minutes.

Serve hot with some pao or sliced bread of your choice.

TEMPAYY KATHI ROLL

Ingredients:

Tempayy cubes

Broken Cashew paste

Sliced onions

Sliced coloured peppers

Jeera powder

Chat masala

Kashmiri chilli powder

Tomato ketchup

Salt to taste

Oil

Fresh coriander

Ginger garlic paste

Curd

Kasurimethi

Roti/ Indian Bread of your choice

For the onion tomato masala

Onion

Tomato

Tomato puree

Ginger garlic paste

Kashmiri chilli powder

Turmeric powder

Bayleaf

Cardamom green

Cinnamon

Oil

Preparations:

Unbox the Hello Tempayy natural cubes (OR) Hello Tempayy Tawa Masala Cubes

Marinate the cubes with turmeric powder, Kashmiri chilli powder, ginger garlic paste, curd and salt. Skip step 2 if using marinated cubes.

Slice onions and peppers.

Onion Tomato masala:

Finely chop onions and tomatoes.

Heat some oil in a pan. Add bay leaf, cardamom and cinnamon to it. Once they start to splutter, add the onions and fry till golden brown.

Take ginger garlic paste in a different bowl. Add Kashmiri chilli powder, turmeric powder along with little water to form a thick paste.

Pour the paste into the onions and cook for 05 minutes.

Add chopped tomatoes and cook for 05 mins.

Add the tomato puree and cook for 10 minutes.

Once the oil separates, switch off the gas and the gravy is ready for use.

Procedure (filling):

Heat some oil in pan.

Add sliced onions and saute for 5 mins.

Add pepper and saute for 5 mins.

Add jeera powder, chat masala, tomato ketchup, onion tomato masala, cashew paste and fresh coriander. Stir well.

Cook for 5 mins.

Keep aside and let it cool

Kathi roll:

Saute the Hello Tempayy cubes

Add the filling and sauteed cubes on one side of the roti.

Fold inwards at the bottom and then fold from both sides to form a drum shape.

Cut into two and serve

Siddharth Ramasubramanian, Founder and CEO of Vegolution, said, "In-depth primary research has shown us that vegetarian Indian consumers crave variety and are usually unable to meet their daily protein requirement. Vegolution's Hello Tempayy will offer vegetarians, fitness enthusiasts and people who want to make conscious food choices, a range of products suitable across meals and cuisines. More importantly, it will bring flavours and textures that fit the Indian taste profile. We are focused on encouraging people from all walks of life to build a healthy and enthusiastic relationship with food."

Aiming to take people from protein-deficient to protein-positive with a product range that can be embraced as a staple by conscious foodies, the products are manufactured in custom-built facilities in Bengaluru and more recently in Pune.