Relive the romance of monsoons with barbecue dinners

If it wasn't for the pandemic the evenings, especially during the weekends would be about restaurant dinners beginning with hot and happening grills and the choicest of spicy kebabs. As we go ahead with Unlock 4.0, Novotel Hyderabad Airport has introduced barbeque dinners on Saturday nights to make the best of the fag end of the monsoons.

The 'Barbeque Dinner' has a limited but quite a few popular dishes thrown in kind of menu beginning with a soup; we had the creamy turmeric ginger carrot soup. The buffet featured quite a handful of salads, desserts, and live stations where you could choose your choice of grills and mains that will be delivered at your table.



With a few changes and safety systems in place at Square, the 24-hour diner, the hotel recreates the tasty evenings. The amazing variety of grills include Kholapuri tawa fish, Korean spiced grilled octopus, Schezwan spiced squid, Sumac, mint chicken skewers, Banjara murgh kebab, Southern spiced Grilled prawns, and Jamaican all spiced pink perch and ladyfish. There is briyani on the menu, and the Indian breads can be teamed with Indian curries like the Chicken yakni kofta curry, Vegetable kholapuri, Methi paneer. Dal makhani. Strike a sweet note with the Blue berry pastry and Milk chocolate mousse. And on a good evening you can dine under the stars making for a romantic evening, all for Rs 1500 including taxes.

