Seven Rainy Season Fruits which would help strengthen your immunity

The monsoon brings with it varied viral infections, allergies as well as other diseases like malaria. The humidity in the air also causes digestive problems by slowing down digestion. Eating fruits in the rainy season, might improve digestion and even strengthen your immune system. However, you must consume fruits wisely.

Why are fruits are considered unsafe in the monsoon?

Fruits are widely considered to be a healthy option by the experts during the monsoon, if they are eaten fresh and washed properly. However, the fruits and leafy vegetables tend to carry excess bacteria which can lead to illness leading few to say, you must avoid these foods in the monsoon.

You should not consume already cut fruits and fruit juices from roadside vendors as they can be contaminated by the air. Even at home, you must cut fruits and consume them without too much delay. If you ensure the fruits are clean, they can be a significant part of your monsoon diet.

List of fruits which help strengthen your immunity.

When you are choosing fruits to include in your diet for the monsoon, you must look for fruits that are in season at the time. Here are few fruits for the rainy season, which can improve your immunity.

Pomegranates

This fruit are rich in nutrients and antioxidants that prevent illness and improve immunity. Vitamin B present in the pomegranate fruit also increases production of red blood cells and ease blood circulation.

Litchi

Litchi is rich in fibre, it makes it helpful against acidity and indigestion. Vitamin C in litchis also prevents common cold. This fruit is also helpful against monsoon skin problems such as acne and spots.

Pears

The above fruit is rich in Vitamin C, which is an important nutrient to boost immunity. This is especially helpful in the monsoon as one pear contain around 12% of your daily vitamin C nutrient requirement.

Apples

Apples are known to be the rich source of Vitamins A, B1. B2 and C and minerals like phosphorus, iodine, calcium and iron. Basically, this fruit is helpful to every part of the body, all year round.

Jamuns

They help in reducing gastric dysfunction in the summer, because they contain vitamins as well as nutrients such as potassium, folate and iron.

Plums

Plums help in strengthening your immune system and it also prevent constipation. This is because plums are loaded with few dietary fibres, copper, potassium, vitamin C and K.

Cherries

The above fruit is a seasonal monsoon fruit, they are rich in antioxidants. This makes them helpful in fighting infection and also helps in reducing the inflammation.

All these rainy season fruits, are best when they are eaten raw, you can also opt to have juice or can add them to any of your favorite deserts you wish to try.