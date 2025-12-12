Smoked beetroot & sweet potato tikki: a modern twist on a classic snack

Indian cuisine has always celebrated the art of combining humble ingredients into flavourful delicacies. Among them, tikkis hold a special place in our culinary heritage—crispy on the outside, soft and comforting inside, and perfectly spiced to awaken the senses.

Today, as diners embrace healthier and more innovative plates, chefs are reinventing traditional snacks with bold ingredients and modern techniques.

The Smoked Beetroot & Sweet Potato Tikki stands as one of the most exciting outcomes of this evolution.

A Snack Rooted in Tradition, Elevated with Creativity

The classic aloo tikki has long been a favourite street-food indulgence. The smoked beetroot and sweet potato version preserve that nostalgia while presenting a completely new flavour profile. Sweet potatoes bring natural creaminess and subtle sweetness, and beetroot contributes earthiness, vibrant colour, and an impressive nutritional punch. When smoked gently and blended with spices, the ingredients transform into a tikki that is not only visually striking but also deeply satisfying.

This dish appeals to both traditional Indian palates and global diners seeking plant-based, wholesome options. It’s hearty, gluten-free, and vegan by nature, yet it never compromises on flavour. It offers everything people crave today—health benefits, comfort, and innovation on a plate.

The Smoky Element: The Real Game Changer

The technique of adding smoke takes this tikki from delicious to memorable. Traditionally, charcoal smoke infusion—known as dhungar—is applied to food for depth and warmth. In the beetroot and sweet potato tikki, it delivers a subtle barbecue aroma that complements the natural sweetness of the core ingredients.

The smoky profile transforms the tikki into a gourmet experience. Whether served at fine-dining restaurants or as a canapé at events, the smoky note gives it the sophistication and sensory richness modern diners adore.

Texture That Keeps You Coming Back

Achieving the perfect tikki is a balancing act. The smoked beetroot lends moisture, while the sweet potato binds the mix without needing flour or breadcrumbs.

A crisp outer layer forms when the tikki is pan-seared or air-fried, creating a golden crust that contrasts beautifully with the soft and smoky interior. Every bite offers creaminess, warmth from spices, and the satisfying crunch expected from an expertly made tikki.

This dish adapts easily to multiple plating styles. It can be served as small bite-sized medallions for cocktail parties, as a full portion with salad and chutneys for a wholesome appetizer, or even tucked inside sliders or wraps for a fusion twist.

A Healthy, Delicious and Instagram-Ready Dish

One of the biggest reasons for the tikki’s rising popularity is its alignment with wellness-focused eating. Beetroot and sweet potato are both rich in antioxidants, vitamins, fibre, and slow-release carbohydrates that promote sustained energy. The vibrant ruby colour makes the dish highly photogenic, appealing to diners who enjoy sharing their culinary experiences online.

Restaurants and cafés featuring plant-forward menus have already recognized the dish as a hero item—one that is comforting yet premium, guilt-free yet indulgent.

Pairings That Elevate the Experience

A perfect tikki deserves equally thoughtful accompaniments. Mint-coriander chutney adds herbaceous freshness, sesame yogurt offers creaminess, and tamarind glaze creates tangy balance. Microgreens, pomegranate pearls, and crushed peanuts bring crunch and colour, turning a simple plate into a refined gourmet presentation.

Even at home, this tikki pairs beautifully with hot masala chai or a glass of kombucha—reflecting how versatile and mood-friendly the dish truly is.

A Dish for Today and Tomorrow

The Smoked Beetroot & Sweet Potato Tikki represents the new direction of Indian food—rooted in tradition yet bold in flavour, health-first yet soul-satisfying. Whether served in homes, restaurants, or special events, it captures the spirit of modern Indian dining: an appreciation for ingredients, creativity, and conscious cooking.

It proves that innovation doesn’t need complexity; sometimes, it’s simply about seeing everyday vegetables with a fresh perspective.

(The writer is an executive sous chef at Namak Indian Restaurant & Bar, Dallas, US)