Ta.Ma.Sha: Retro vibes, bold veg bites

Gunrock’s culinary scene just got a vibrant new addition with Ta.Ma.Sha – Asian Veg Café, where retro nostalgia meets bold, vegetarian pan-Asian flavours. Nestled in Gunrock Enclave, Secunderabad, this café fuses soulful design with a menu that travels from Bangkok to Tokyo — all without breaking a vegetarian promise.

From bamboo lighting and vintage cameras to acoustic tunes and open-air seating, Ta.Ma.Sha delivers ambience in every corner. Highlights include the Korean Chilli Tofu, served with a crunchy salad; Korean Paneer, packed with umami and heat; and the comfort-driven Green Thai Curry. The Japanese Cottage Cheese Katsu brings a crisp, meat-free twist to a traditional favourite, while Veggie Thin-Crust and Kimchi Pizza keep the comfort-food flag flying.

Drinks like the Rose Cooler and Cucumber Fizz offer a refreshing break from the heat, and dessert lovers can dig into the indulgent Ice Cream Bun Sandwich or the tropical Mango Sticky Rice. There’s also a dedicated Jain menu and a pet-friendly policy, ensuring the space is as inclusive as it is stylish.

With cozy indoor nooks, a breezy outdoor lounge, and even a pickleball court, Ta.Ma.Sha isn’t just about dining — it’s a vibe. As co-founder AK Solanky puts it, “We wanted to create a place that speaks to the soul.” Adds founder Mahender Vyas, “It’s a celebration of food, music, and moments that feel both nostalgic and new.”