The importance of pistachios in reducing hypertension

California grown American pistachio, known for their delightful taste and satisfying crunch, are not just a treat for the palate but also a powerhouse of nutrition. Emerging from the seeds of the Pistacia vera tree, these emerald gems are packed with healthy fats, protein, fiber, and antioxidants, making them a versatile ingredient that can enhance both sweet and savory dishes. On this World Hypertension Day, American Pistachio Growers (APG) along with Dr. Varun Katyal, Nutritionist and health expert elaborates the role of pistachios in reducing hypertension along with additional health benefits.



Dr. Varun Katyal, a Nutritionist & Health Expert, explains, “Pistachio nuts contain fiber and substantial amounts of polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, all associated with maintaining healthy cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of heart disease. Furthermore, research indicates that consuming pistachios, particularly in comparison to other nuts, leads to reduced blood pressure. Several studies have investigated the impact of pistachio consumption on various heart health risk factors.”

Numerous studies have looked at the effects of eating pistachios on various risk factors for heart health. These studies suggest that eating pistachios daily (one to three ounces or as 10%-20% of calories) may help to improve heart health in five ways:

Lowering total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol and non-HDL cholesterol Increasing antioxidants in the blood and decreasing oxidized-LDL Decreasing small dense LDL and increasing phytosterols levels in the blood Providing beneficial anti-inflammatory properties. Reducing acute stress by lowering blood pressure, heart rate and peripheral vascular responses.

Here are some additional and important health benefits associated with including pistachios in your diet: