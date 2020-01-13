Tilkut Traditional Makar Sankranti Dessert

Makar Sankranti is an auspicious day and is celebrated with much fanfare and festivities across the country. It marks the arrival of the spring season, bidding adieu to chilly winters. Like all other festivals, it is a time when mouth-watering traditional delicacies are lined up.



Tilkut which is also known as Til Kuta means pound/ground sesame. This is one of the traditional deserts and is specially made for festivals like Sakat Chauth and Sankranti. Sesame is very rich in many vitamins like iron, calcium, magnesium, and also in phosphorus.

It is very easy to make and doesn't take much time. So try this a delicious recipe this Sankranti

Ingredients:

Sesame Seeds 1 cup



Sugar ½ cup

Method of preparation:

1. Dry roast the white sesame seeds on medium to low heat until aroma comes out of the seeds. Be careful when you roast the sesame as it splutters set aside roasted sesame.



2. Grind the sesame seeds in the grinder. We need absolutely coarse sesame.



3. Now add sugar. Mix well. Note-in most of the western countries we get only sugar, in case if you have crystal sugar grind it and add in the coarsely ground sesame.



4. Delicious tilkuta dessert is ready to serve.

Tips: