Watermelon And Orange Juice For Your Evening Cravings

It's evening time…



Can't go to have crunchy panipuri…

Well, what about deep-fried aloobajji???

Or

Wanna try something like chilled ice creams???

But all these are tried ones and also time taking processes and unhealthy as well!!!

Then what to do???

Having regular fruits is also boring… Thus we Hans India have come with yummy juice made of two healthy fruits.

Yes… We are going to dole out the recipe of 'Watermelon And Orange Juice' which is healthy and tasty as well. It shuts down your hunger pangs and refreshes you with its amazing flavor.

It beats the cool cravings with icy cool texture and makes you gulp it down in a jiffy!!!

Look into the write-up and jot down the process of this 'Watermelon And Orange' juice…

Ingredients Needed

• 2 cups chilled and roughly chopped watermelon (tarbuj)

• 1/4 cup chilled readymade orange juice

• 2 tsp sugar

• 1/2 tsp lemon juice

Process

The making of this tasty juice is dead easy… You need to blend all the ingredients into the juice. That's it! Pour the juice into ice-filled glasses and gulp down cool juice in this summer season!!!

This healthy juice will also boost your mood and make you away from unhealthy cravings!!!