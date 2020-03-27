Weekend Snack Ideas: Yummy Homemade Onion Samosa

Wow… It's weekend!!! But that fun is missing, isn't it??? When we are staying at home 24/7 what is the fun of waiting for the weekend??? But as it is for a good cause and protecting us from the deadly disease then bearing this pain shouldn't be bothered.

Well, anyway it is weekend time as Friday has arrived!!! So, all the employees who are working from home will get free time.

So, we Hans India have come up with a yummy snack idea… Here we are sharing the recipe of crunchy 'Onion Samosa'… So, make it at your home and share the joy by enjoying the weekend mood!

Ingredients Needed

• All-purpose flour – 2 cups

• Grated Onions - 1 cup

• Chopped Green Chilli - 2

• Ginger garlic paste – 1 tsp

• Jeera powder – 1 tsp

• Garam Masala – 1 tsp

• Turmeric – 1 tsp

• Red Chilli powder – 1 tsp

• Poha/Atukulu – 1 cup

• Curry Leaves – A few strands

• Coriander – ¼ cup

• Salt – As required

• Water – As required

• Oil – For deep fry

Process For Samosa Dough:

Take a bowl and add 2 cups of maida and the goes salt and a few drops of hot oil. Mix well and then add water gradually to get a soft dough. Cover the dough with a cloth and set it aside for a few minutes.

Process For Samosa Stuff:

First, take a bowl and add onions, green chilli, ginger garlic paste and all other ingredients except oil and water. Mix well and then set it aside.

Process For Crispy And Crunchy Samosa:

• Now, take hold of the dough and divide into 8-10 equal portions. Then by dusting the flour, roll each dough into a thin chapathi and put into on to a pan and let it half cook on both the sides. Then using a knife or cutter exactly cut into rectangle shapes.

• Then you need to turn the rectangle chapathi into a cone and then add a tsp of onion mixture to the cone. Close the sides with water or maida and water concoction. Do the same with all the chapathi's and then deep fry the samosas.

That's it! Yummy, Crunchy and tasty Samosas are ready to hit your tummies… Make them as a weekend treat and surprise all your family members!