World Chocolate Day: Sanjeev Kapoor's 'Chocolate Peanut Bar' Recipe For All The Chocolate Lovers

Chocolate… Who doesn't love it??? The yummy melting aura of these tasty bars definitely makes all of us go mouth-watering. From success meets to love proposals, we definitely vote for a 'Chocolate'.

So, today being the 'World Chocolate Day', the legendary chef Sanjeev Kapoor has doled out the simple yet tasty recipe of 'Peanut Chocolate Bars'… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• 200 grams of milk chocolate

• 50 grams of dark chocolate

• ½ cup roasted peanuts

• 150 grams of castor sugar

• ½ cup fresh cream

• 1 tbsp of butter

• 2 tbsp of liquid glucose

• Peanut butter

Process

• First, you need to melt the milk chocolate in a double boiler method and then add dark chocolate to the same bowl and melt it as well.

• Then take hold of a chocolate bar mould and fill in the melted chocolate in to it. After it gets settled for a couple of minutes, remove the excess with the knife from the moulds and refrigerate it till the chocolate bars get set.

• Thereafter take a pan and add castor sugar to it. Let it turn into the sugar syrup and then add cream to it. Mix well and add butter; saute well for a few seconds and then goes liquid glucose and chopped peanuts.

• Next, mix them well and off the flame. You need to add this concoction to the chocolate moulds. Cover it with creamy peanut butter and melted chocolate layers.

• Remove the excess and then refrigerate the bars until they get into a solid form.

• That's it! Tasty and delectable 'Peanut Chocolate Bars' are ready to munch in…

Look into the complete recipe and jot down the process…

So guys, celebrate the 'World Chocolate Day' preparing these yummy bars and surprise your buddies and family members with these home-made 'Chocolate Bars'!!!

