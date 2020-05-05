Zero Waste Cooking: Pranita's Amazing Way Of Re-Using Ridge Gourd Skin

Tollywood actress Pranita has turned into a chef in this lockdown period and is making us go gaga over her with her social media posts. A few days back she posted the food donation pics on her Instagram and made us witness her golden heart. This is a great way to help the poor who are dying of hunger in this quarantine period.

Today, she came up with another unique way in her cooking style and made us know how to go with 'Zero Waste Cooking'. Pranita has uploaded her 'Ridge Gourd Curry' recipe where she is seen using even the skin of this vegetable… Have a look!

In this video, Pranita has made chutney out of Ridge Gourd skin along with a few other ingredients. She also stated that in this world of making everything sustainable, we need to go with zero wastage. So, Pranita showed off how to go with a yummy chutney with Ridge Gourd.

Before this post, Pranitha also made the audience keep guessing about what she is making today in her kitchen…



Good work Pranita… It is a great way to reduce waste and go healthy as well!