For The Ones Who’ve been Through It All: Friendship Day Gifts They’ll Actually Love

Friendship isn’t just about shared laughs and inside jokes it’s about the quiet support, the pep talks, and the constant presence through life’s highs and lows. This Friendship Day, celebrate the ones who’ve stuck by your side with something more meaningful than a text or a selfie. From glow-boosting skincare and luxe fragrances to techy home upgrades and feel-good self-care, we’ve handpicked gifts that show just how much you appreciate their love, loyalty, and late-night advice. Here’s to saying thank you, beautifully. Park Avenue Luxury Perfume Gift Set Celebrate your bond this Friendship Day with the Park Avenue Luxury Perfume Gift Set, a refined blend of citrus, lavender, and woody notes that captures the essence of your unforgettable friendship. With its long-lasting, sophisticated scent, it’s the perfect gift for the friend who's stood by you through it all. Price: ₹849 - Click here to buy





L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Pure 72H Purifying Shampoo + 72H Rehydrating Conditioner for Oily Scalp & Dry Hair

Gift your friend the ultimate reset with the L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Pure 72H Shampoo & Conditioner. It lifts away oil, sweat, and build-up while replenishing moisture, leaving hair fresh, soft, and ready for whatever’s next. A thoughtful pick for the one who gives their all, every day. L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Pure 72H Purifying Shampoo (200ml): Price- ₹ 259 - Click here to buy L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Pure 72H Rehydrating Conditioner (175ml): Price- ₹ 299 - Click here to buy





Godrej Aer Smart Matic

This Friendship Day, gift your friend India’s first mobile-controlled, Bluetooth-enabled smart home fragrance. With its sleek design, customizable fragrance schedules, and exotic scents like Passion and Alive, it adds a refreshing vibe to their space, day in and day out. A thoughtful, tech-savvy way to say thanks for being the friend who always brings good vibes! Price: ₹859 - Click here to buy





Seva Home Celebration Box - Grande

Celebrate your friendship this Friendship Day with Seva Home’s Celebration Box - Grande, a luxurious trio of a scented candle, reed diffuser, and room spray, elegantly packed in an ivory-and-gold hamper. A fragrant, thoughtful way to thank your friend for always being your calm, your joy, and your home away from home. Price: ₹6,300 - Click here to buy





CeraVe Blemish Control Cleanser+ Blemish Control Gel

This powerful CeraVe duo is a thoughtful pick for anyone who appreciates a no-fuss, effective skincare routine. The Blemish Control Cleanser gently removes excess oil and impurities without stripping the skin, while the Blemish Control Gel works overnight to tackle acne, unclog pores, and smooth texture, all while protecting the skin’s natural barrier. Dermatologist-developed and packed with skin-loving ingredients like salicylic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides, this combo is ideal for anyone dealing with breakouts but not into harsh treatments. CeraVe Blemish Control Cleanser (236ml): Price- ₹ 1250 - Click here to buy CeraVe Blemish Control Cleanser (40ml): Price- ₹ 850 - Click here to buy





L’Oréal Paris Casting Crème Gloss Hair Color

Give your glam-loving friend the gift of shiny, healthy-looking hair with L’Oréal Paris Casting Crème Gloss. With no ammonia and tons of glossy shine, it’s the perfect way to add a pop of color and care to their routine this Friendship Day. Price: ₹699 - Click here to buy





Joy Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen

JOY Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen is a smart, skin-loving pick for Friendship Day. With SPF 50 and a clean, matte finish, it offers everyday sun protection without clogging pores or leaving a white cast. Lightweight and sweat-resistant, it’s ideal for tropical weather and perfect for on-the-go routines. Price: ₹325 - Click here to buy





Good Down There

Good Down There is a daily probiotic stick that supports vaginal and urinary health with a blend of Lactobacillus strains, cranberry extract, and D-Mannose. Easy to use and travel-friendly, it’s a thoughtful Friendship Day pick for friends who value balance, comfort, and caring for themselves—naturally and confidently. Click here to buy





Price Options: