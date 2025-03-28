Live
Free Pharmacovigilance Training at Gokaraju
Gokaraju Rangaraju College of Pharmacy, Hyderabad, has launched its second batch of the free five-day "Upskilling and Certification Program on Pharmacovigilance and Case Processing."
Initiated on March 26, 2025, under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, the program is supported by the Ministry of Skill Development and the Pharmacy Council of India. Led by LSSSDC-certified trainer Dr. A Seetha Devi, it blends theoretical insights with practical case studies to enhance pharmacists’ expertise.
The initiative underscores the college’s dedication to professional growth, patient safety, and regulatory compliance in the pharmaceutical sector.
