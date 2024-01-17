From The Trial to Ex Mates, 10 best Performances & Versatile Characters by Actress Sheena Chohan!

Sheena Chohan's dream has always been to bring characters to life on stage and screen. She says, “I was a shy child. I unexpectedly discovered that I could become someone else—by acting—and that I had a talent to assume the character. And even though I was portraying someone else’s emotions—it put me in touch with my own feelings."

The first test of her own character was the 5 years of struggle in Delhi theatres, working with the esteemed and experimental director Arvind Gaur. It was these years of the acting craft and soul searching on Gaur's thought-provoking stages, where Sheena honed her ability to get deep into a wide variety of characters.

Here’s a look at Sheena Chohan’s 10 most power-packed, versatile characters

1.THE FAME GAME-As Riya

Sheena Chohan holds her own amongst stars like Madhuri Dixit, in her role as a PR manager in Bejoy Nambiar's Netflix thriller.

2. THE TRIAL-As Jasmine Lobo

This series, set in the world of courtroom drama, features Sheena in the role of a Christian caretaker and exudes power and poise in a flawless manner, culminating in a dramatic courtroom scene opposite Kajol.

3.MUKTI-As Bela

Sheena played the role of Bela, Rabindranath Tagore's daughter. As the female lead, she delivers a compelling performance as a passionate violinist musician who seeks freedom in the pursuit of her dreams. Directed by national award-winning Buddhadev Dasgupta.

4.THE TRAIN-As Meera

Sheena forayed into acting with her role as Meera in this Malayalam film, opposite Mammootty as his soulmate and wife, directed by national award winner Jairaj. Her performance was fresh, honest and convincing along with her classical malayalam song.

5. Ex MATES -As Shreya

Sheena Chohan stars as Shreya, an ambitious yet quirky urban girl, who is stuck in the wrong relationship in this series released in 2023.

She won the best actress in a comic role for her edgy performance.

6. PRIYA -As Priya

An adaptation of the English series Tess, Sheena plays the attractive and innocent Priya, who is naive and submissive.Sheena portrayed this tragic protagonist with a childlike innocence.

7. SANT TUKARAM -As Avali Jija Bai

In her upcoming Hindi biopic film, Sheena plays the historical character of Avali, who is rooted in Indian culture. She has strong beliefs, is full of integrity and is unwaveringly truthful in her love and in her devotion. The film is directed by Aditya Om and Sant Tukaram is played by Subodh Bhave.

8. NOMAD - As Nadia

In this Hollywood film, Sheena plays Nadia, a traveller who is in search of finding her true purpose in life. An epic sci-fi, shot in 27

countries and 7 continents, directed by award-winning American director, Taron Lexton.

9. AMAR-PREM- As Neha

A captivating love triangle, Sheena plays the female lead, who believes in true love and has had a fulfilling relationship with her husband who she not only deeply loves, but respects and admires, and then she finds out a truth he had hidden from her.

10. ANT STORY -As Rima

Sheena plays a famous troubled 'star'. Her complex performance reflects her dedication as she delivers an immaculate depiction of the character as the female lead. She was nominated for her performance for the Best Actress Award at the Dubai Film Festival, and Shanghai Film Festival alongside Kiera Knightley and Kate Beckinsale.

Sheena has 5 upcoming releases in 2024. The first is Sant Tukaram, where she plays Avalai Jiji Bai, the female lead in a Hindi historical biopic opposite Subodh Bhave, directed by Aditya Om.

The second is a Telugu film, where she plays alongside south star JD Chakravarthy.

For the third Sheena will be seen in a negative lead, playing a She-Devil, for another OTT platform. The fourth is a short film called Amar Prem, directed by National Award and FilmFare Award winning director Suvendu Raj Ghosh, which is being sent to top festivals and then going to release on OTT.

Sheena commented, “The passion I share is driven by the joy of helping. I bring passion to a role just like I do to my human rights campaign. I have a high standard of perfection—professionalism for myself and for others, especially to my directors vision.”