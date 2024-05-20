Live
- SP directs the students to set goals and pursue them
- Cyber security company CyberArk acquires Venafi for $1.54 billion
- 20 IS suspects detained in Turkey
- Delhi HC dismisses PIL seeking directions to medical professionals to reveal side effects of medicines
- PM Modi tears into Naveen Patnaik-led BJD govt in Odisha rally
- President Abinader re-elected in Dominican Republic
- Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea by a 78-year-old bedridden woman seeking to cast her vote by postal ballot
- Vasco da Gama’s Historic Voyage to India
- Oil India posts 17 pc jump in Q4 net profit
- Iran President Raisi's death: India declares one day state mourning on Tuesday
All nine victims of Iranian helicopter crash identified
Tehran: The Iranian government says that all nine people killed in the helicopter crash have now been identified.
Despite severe burns, all occupants have been identified, a high-ranking government representative told Iranian news agency Tasnim.
Their bodies have since been transferred to Tabriz, the capital of Iran's East Azerbaijan province.
State media had previously confirmed the deaths of all nine occupants of the helicopter, including President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The chopper crashed on Sunday while they were travelling back from a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.
A senior imam from Tabriz who led Friday prayers in the city was on the aircraft. He was alive for about an hour after the crash and was able to contact the presidential office before succumbing to his injuries, Tasnim reported.