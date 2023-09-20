Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant Shine Bright In Sarees

The celebration of Ganpathi is a widespread and cherished tradition in India, which resonates in the hearts of not only the local population but also the Indian diaspora across the world. This jubilant festival is marked by its opulent rituals, vibrant processions and the installation of resplendent Ganesha idols, which adorn both private homes and public spaces.

Every year, the Ambani family maintains its tradition of hosting a grand gathering for their close-knit circle of friends and dear family members. This year's festivities were no exception and it was a sight to behold as Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant graced the occasion with a display of grace and elegance.

Nita Ambani made a striking choice in a silk saree in a rich shade of green, accented by a captivating orange border. The sari was a canvas for exquisite floral embroidery, showcasing the meticulous craftsmanship of Indian artisans. Shloka Mehta, equally radiant, wore a resplendent green saree adorned with enchanting floral motifs, epitomizing perfection in every sense.

Adding to the appeal of the event was Radhika Merchant, the future daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, who radiated charm in her attire. She opted for a pink saree embellished with sparkling sequins, casting a spell of sophistication and grace.

In essence, the Ambani family's Ganpathi celebration is not just a gathering; It is a symphony of tradition, fashion and elegance.