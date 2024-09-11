Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Rituals and Remedies for Lord Ganesha Visarjan

Ganesh Chaturthi is a time of joy and devotion as devotees across India welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes, offices, and public pandals with grand celebrations. This year, Ganesh Visarjan, the immersion ceremony of Lord Ganesha's idol, will take place on September 19, 2024, marking the festival's conclusion on Anant Chaturdashi.

Many people keep the idol of Lord Ganesha for 10 days, while others may choose 5, 7, or 9 days, depending on their preference. When the time comes for immersion, the idol is carried in processions filled with music, dancing, and the vibrant throwing of coloured powders like abir and gulal. Devotees chant, "Ganpati Bappa Moriya, come again early next year", as they bid farewell, carrying the idol to sacred rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna.

As part of the visarjan rituals, devotees can also perform special remedies based on their concerns or desires. These rituals centred around Lord Ganesha, are believed to bring solutions to problems, enhance prosperity, and fulfil wishes. Here are some of the commonly followed remedies during Ganesh Visarjan:

Rituals and Remedies for Peace, Prosperity, and Success

1. Avoiding Family Rivalries:

For households experiencing frequent quarrels, installing a symbolic idol of Lord Ganesha in the home temple on Anant Chaturdashi or a Wednesday and worshipping it daily is believed to restore harmony and peace within the family.

2. Financial Prosperity:

If you have financial challenges, after bathing and meditating on Ganesh Visarjan day, feed a cow with pure ghee and jaggery. This act is believed to help ease money-related issues.

3. To Achieve a Task:

If you are struggling to complete a task despite your efforts, try stringing four coconuts together into a garland and offering it to Lord Ganesha before the visarjan. This is said to help accomplish the task.

4. For Success:

Students facing difficulty in exams or interviews can chant the "Jai Ganesh Kato Klesh" mantra while tying seven knots in a raw thread. Keeping this thread in your pocket or purse is believed to bring success in exams or essential interviews.

5. Wish Fulfillment:

If a wish remains unfulfilled, anoint Lord Ganesha with water before the visarjan, offer him Modak (a traditional sweet), and express your wish. This ritual is believed to help in fulfilling desires.

Ahead of Bidding Farewell

Before sending Lord Ganesha off during the immersion ceremony, it is customary to place an idol or photograph of him at the main entrance of your home or office. This practice is believed to bring ongoing happiness, prosperity, and peace to the household.

By following these simple rituals and remedies during Ganesh Visarjan, devotees believe they can attract positive energy, success, and prosperity into their lives while bidding a heartfelt farewell to their beloved Lord Ganesha.