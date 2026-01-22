Ganesh Jayanti 2026: A Day of Devotion, Wisdom and Auspicious Beginnings

Ganesh Jayanti, one of the most sacred days dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is being observed today, Thursday, January 22, 2026. The festival commemorates the divine birth of Lord Ganesha, revered as the remover of obstacles, the harbinger of prosperity, and the embodiment of wisdom and intellect. While it is especially significant in Maharashtra and the Konkan region, devotees across India mark the day with reverence, prayers, and fasting.

Unlike Ganesh Chaturthi, which focuses on grand idol installations and immersion, Ganesh Jayanti is more introspective in nature. The emphasis remains on spiritual connection, disciplined worship, and seeking blessings for knowledge, clarity, and new beginnings.

Date and Puja Timings

Ganesh Jayanti 2026 falls on Magha Shukla Chaturthi, the fourth day of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Magha.

Key Timings for the Day:

Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat: 11:29 AM to 1:37 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 2:47 AM on January 22

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 2:28 AM on January 23

Moon Sighting Avoidance Period: 9:22 AM to 9:19 PM

Devotees traditionally perform the main puja during the Madhyahna period, considered highly auspicious for Lord Ganesha’s worship.

Spiritual Significance of Ganesh Jayanti

Ganesh Jayanti symbolises the emergence of divine wisdom and the triumph of humility over ego. Lord Ganesha’s birth story reflects the deeper spiritual lessons of surrender, awareness, and righteous conduct. Worship on this day is believed to remove mental and material obstacles while encouraging clarity of thought and purposeful action.

The festival is also known as Varad Chaturthi, highlighting Ganesha’s role as a benevolent deity who grants boons to sincere devotees. In Maharashtra, the day is popularly called Tilkund Chaturthi, as sesame-based sweets are traditionally offered.

Mythological Background

According to Hindu tradition, Lord Ganesha was created by Goddess Parvati using divine energy. A misunderstanding with Lord Shiva led to Ganesha losing his head, which was later restored with that of an elephant, granting him his distinctive form. This event established Ganesha as a supreme deity, entrusted with the responsibility of being worshipped before all others.

Ganesh Jayanti honours this divine origin and reinforces Ganesha’s position as the guardian of knowledge, arts, and auspicious beginnings.

Puja Rituals Followed by Devotees

The day begins with cleansing the home and preparing the prayer space. A clay idol or image of Lord Ganesha is placed and adorned with flowers and decorations. Traditional offerings such as modak, laddoos, or til-based sweets are prepared with devotion.

Rituals generally include abhishekam using water, milk, curd, honey, or ghee, followed by offerings of durva grass, red flowers, incense, and lamps. Chanting sacred mantras and concluding with an aarti form the core of the worship.

Fasting Rules and Dietary Practices

Many devotees observe a fast as an expression of faith. Some follow a strict waterless fast, while others consume fruits, milk, and light satvik foods. Permitted items typically include fruits, dairy products, nuts, sabudana, and preparations using rock salt. Grains, onions, garlic, non-vegetarian food, and alcohol are avoided.

The fast is usually concluded after the puja with simple offerings and a light meal.

Regional and Modern Celebrations

In Maharashtra and the Konkan belt, Ganesh Jayanti features temple rituals, bhajans, and community gatherings. In other regions, the celebration remains more personal, with families performing puja at home.

In modern times, the festival is also observed through storytelling for children, virtual bhajans, and sharing of rituals online, keeping traditions alive while adapting to contemporary lifestyles.

Ganesh Jayanti 2026 thus stands as a reminder to begin every journey with wisdom, devotion, and humility, under the blessings of Lord Ganesha.