Live
- Rights body urges UN, diplomatic community to press Bangladesh for Hindu priest’s release
- ‘Shri Krishna Avatar in Mahoba’ gets an official announcement
- Producer KS Rama Rao unveiled ‘Mutton Soup’ title and motion poster
- Ananya Nagalla make fans gushing
- ‘Coolie’ disappoints, but Soubin Sahir & Rachitha Ram shine bright
- OpenAI Tweaks GPT-5 Personality After Users Complain It Feels Too Formal
- India’s logistics sector to clock 10.7 pc growth till 2026, create millions of jobs: Centre
- PKL Season 12: Tamil Thalaivas seek revival with revamped squad under new head coach
- Kanmani FL featuring Priyanka Arul Mohan from ‘OG’ revealed
- Nara Lokesh asks women to take selfies with free bus tickets and share
Ghee vs Malai: Which Natural Ingredient Works Best for Glowing, Healthy Skin?
Ghee deeply nourishes and fights ageing, while malai softens, brightens, and gently exfoliates. Choosing between them depends on your skin’s needs—hydration and repair vs. softness and glow
When it comes to achieving soft, radiant, and healthy skin, age-old kitchen remedies often outperform chemical-laden skincare products. Two such natural treasures—ghee (clarified butter) and malai (milk cream)—have been trusted for generations. Both are celebrated for their nourishing and moisturising qualities, but the question remains: which one truly works better for glowing skin? Let’s break it down.
Ghee for Skin: Deep Nourishment from Within
Often called liquid gold, ghee is rich in healthy fats, antioxidants, and vitamins A, D, E, and K. Unlike surface-level moisturisers, ghee penetrates deeply into the skin, improving elasticity and locking in hydration.
Key Benefits of Ghee
- Intense Hydration: Ideal for dry, flaky, or chapped skin.
- Anti-Ageing Support: Antioxidants slow down wrinkles and fine lines.
- Healing Action: Soothes irritation, repairs cracks, and calms minor burns.
- Natural Radiance: Regular use enhances skin texture and glow.
How to Use: Warm a little ghee, gently massage it onto the face, and leave it overnight as a natural moisturiser.
Malai for Skin: Softness and Brightness Boost
Malai, the creamy layer that forms on boiled milk, is a natural emollient packed with lactic acid and fats. It not only moisturises but also works as a mild exfoliant, making skin softer and visibly brighter.
Key Benefits of Malai
- Instant Softness: Smoothens rough, dry patches.
- Gentle Exfoliation: Lactic acid helps remove dead skin cells.
- Skin Brightening: Evens out skin tone and reduces dullness.
- Cooling Relief: Soothes irritation and sunburns.
How to Use: Mix malai with a pinch of turmeric or honey, apply as a face pack for 10–15 minutes, and rinse with lukewarm water.
Which One Should You Choose?
- For Dry, Ageing Skin: Ghee is the winner—it hydrates deeply and combats early signs of ageing.
- For Dull, Rough Skin: Malai works best to brighten and smoothen quickly.
Experts suggest alternating between the two depending on the season. Ghee provides long-lasting nourishment in winter, while malai offers light moisturisation and brightness in summer.
Both ghee and malai are natural skincare gems. If your concern is intense hydration and anti-ageing, ghee is your go-to. For quick softness and a radiant boost, malai is the perfect pick. Ultimately, the best choice depends on your skin type and need of the moment.