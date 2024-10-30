Gifting guide for Diwali

The ultimate gifting solution for all your festive needs. From beauty to fashion, the innovative products blend practicality, elegance, and advanced technology—making every gift an exceptional choice.

For the busy bee, who never skips a beat.

Dyson AirstraitTM straightener

For the perfect Diwali gift, treat her to the Dyson Airstrait™ straightener. It delivers sleek, straight hair in minutes without extreme heat—making it an ideal choice for effortless style during the festive season.





Fuelled by the desire to improve everyday technology, Dyson recently launched Dyson Airstrait™ straightener – wet to dry straightening with air. No hot plates. No heat damage. Engineered for multiple hair types, stylers can achieve a natural straight style, with body and movement, whilst maintaining the strength and healthy look and feel of their hair. The hair tress is contained by two arms, from which a precisely angled high-pressure blade of air is forced downwards and into the hair, both simultaneously drying and straight styling, with one machine.

The Dyson Airstrait™ straightener has ‘Wet’ and ‘Dry’ styling modes, and a ‘Cool’ mode to set the style. The ‘Wet’ and ‘Dry’ modes are pre-set with the specific heat and airflow combination for the best results.

Dyson AirstraitTM straightener is available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for ₹45,900

For the style queen, always serving hair goals

Dyson Airwrap i.d.TM Multi-Styler & Dryer

Surprise the style-savvy woman in your life with the Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer—ideal for creating versatile looks and staying ahead of the latest hair trends this Diwali.





Dyson’s first connected device - the Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer is now enabled with Bluetooth® wireless technology for easier and optimised styling. Users can personalise their hair profile, and with a push of a button, wrap, style, and set their curls automatically. Improved versatility comes to the Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer, with three new attachments to bring its full range of attachments to 19. The Conical barrel offers tighter and more defined[1] curls at the root, the Wave+Curl diffuser disperses airflow in two different ways to enhance waves, curls and coils, and the Blade concentrator has more precise airflow for smoother, more aligned hair.

Priced at INR 45,900, it is available in Prussian Blue/Rich Copper. The Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler is available at Dyson.in and Dyson demo stores

Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-styler is available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for ₹45,900.

For those who demand precision styling with a personal touch

Dyson Supersonic NuralTM hair dryer

A perfect Diwali gift offering tailored styling experience, fast drying and precision styling for all hair types.





Dyson’s most intelligent hair dryer, Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer, comes with new sensor technology. Equipped with a new Scalp protect mode which uses a network of Nural™ sensors, automatically reducing heat and airflow as it nears your head, helping protect your scalp from damage. These sensors also improve the styling experience, enhance hair shine, and prevent heat damage. New and improved attachments which cater to all hair types are equipped with attachment recognition, learning a user’s styling preferences, and simplifying their routine for fast healthy drying with no extreme heat.

Ducati - Refrigiwear Fabric Jacket

Featuring 3 handy outside pockets and one inside pocket, this jacket is made by RefrigiWear for Ducati Scramble. The garment accentuates the clean and discreet workwear style, for a casual yet refined look.





Price: 42,484

Available on request

GEOX X Venom Walk Pleasure Men’s Leather Shoes in Black

To look good, you must feel good. GEOX’s Walk Pleasure leather shoes embody the spirit of elegance.

An understated lace-up shoe for men with a city-slick design featuring a cushioning effect that will keep you light on your feet. A contemporary take on a classic Derby lace-up, this version has been crafted from plain leather in an impeccable black palette. Synonymous with comfort and breathability, Geox x Venom Walk Pleasure is the perfect solution for special occasions and everyday business engagements.





Price – 13990

Available – At GEOX stores and Myntra & Tata Clique

Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum

Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum is a skincare product designed to enhance your skin's radiance and vitality. This 30ml serum is formulated to provide deep hydration and improve your skin's overall texture, leaving you with a more radiant and youthful complexion.





Price: 499 (30ml)

EDW Essenza Mikkel





Another addition to the EDW Essenza portfolio is the enigmatic 'Mikkel' that embodies a fine balance between Mystery and Elegance. The sharp Lavender and Bergamot top notes blend sophistication with a hint of mystery. At the heart, sensual Neroli and serene Orange Blossom dance to an effortless tune of elegance. The rich and passionate undertones of Vanilla delicately bring out the aroma of Amber, creating an unmistakable aura.

Price- 3950/- for 75 ml

Availability - Website

Sveda Steam Lav





As the world's first steam lav, Sveda marries modern design with innovative skincare technology, creating a new-age product that promises to elevate the skincare routines of the modern-day woman. Seamlessly blending sophisticated technology with contemporary soft natural forms, Sveda features elegant and intricate design that transforms the bathroom into a sanctuary, effortlessly weaving facial steam into the daily skincare regimen. By incorporating Sveda steam lav as a part of their skincare ritual, users can improve their overall skin health as it deep cleanses pores, removes toxins and improves blood circulation, all while offering a luxurious and invigorating experience.

Price : Rs 50,000

Product : Link