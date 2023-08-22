Glitz and Flavour Unite: Asif Ali Officially Launches Grand Entree's Newest Venture in Kottayam

Kottayam: Grand Entree, the celebrated restaurant known for its exceptional culinary experiences, proudly opened its new outlet today in Kottayam. The exquisite launch event was graced by the presence of popular actor Asif Ali, adding a touch of glamour to the occasion.

Following the remarkable success of its maiden outlet in Kochi and a recent jubilant first anniversary celebration, Grand Entree continues its culinary journey with the inauguration of its new branch in Kottayam. The restaurant's expansion is a testament to its commitment to delivering outstanding cuisine and memorable dining experiences to a wider audience.

With 17 years of experience, Managing Director Mihraz Ibrahim has ventured into the restaurant industry. Inspired by a blend of traditional and global flavors, Mihraz is dedicated to exploring new avenues. Under his guidance, the brand Grand Entree has redefined fine dining by offering distinctive culinary experiences that fuse native Malayali dishes with international influences. Continuously innovating in the field, Mihraz's leadership at Grand Entree has garnered attention and is now poised to expand the brand's presence from Kerala to national and international stages.

The inaugural event marks another significant milestone in Grand Entree's journey. Asif Ali, well-regarded for his contributions to the entertainment industry, extended his support to the restaurant's expansion and shared his excitement for the flavors and experiences that Grand Entree is set to offer to Kottayam's very own foodies.

"We are thrilled to offer Grand Entree's unique dining experience to Kottayam," expressed Mihraz Ibrahim of Grand Entree. "This expansion reflects the overwhelming response we've received from our patrons in Kochi and the success we've achieved in our first year. With our new outlet, we are excited to introduce the people of Kottayam to our exceptional culinary offerings and inviting ambience.", Mihraz added.

The Kottayam outlet of Grand Entree promises to carry forward the legacy of its Kochi counterpart, offering a diverse menu of exquisite dishes prepared with precision and passion. The restaurant's commitment to quality, innovation, and outstanding customer service remains unwavering as it embarks on this new chapter of expansion.