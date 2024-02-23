Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: Wishes, images, messages to share

Guru Ravidas Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a revered saint, poet, and philosopher known for his advocacy of human rights and equality. This significant day is predominantly observed in North India, particularly in Punjab, to honour his profound contributions to society. Guru Ravidas, also referred to as Bhagat Ravidas, Raidas, Rohidas, or Ruhidas, was born in 1377 CE in the village of Seer Govardhanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The Teachings of Guru Ravidas: Guru Ravidas's teachings emphasized the essence of human rights, love, and equality. He played a pivotal role in the Bhakti Movement, advocating for spiritual devotion and social reform. His philosophy resonates with the idea of embracing all individuals without discrimination, fostering a sense of unity and compassion.

Quotes Reflecting Guru Ravidas's Wisdom:

1. "We should not understand any difference between water and its waves; in the same way, you and God both are not different."

2. "Always sing true songs of the Lord, chant the name of the Lord, become His servant, that is, the servants of the Lord."

3. "God resides in those hearts in which there is no hatred towards anyone, there is no greed or malice."

4. "Have this faith in the heart for God that you are showing us the light of wisdom and turning us away from the ignorance of foolishness."

5. "A person is not big or small by status or birth; he is weighed by his virtues or deeds."

Messages and Wishes for Guru Ravidas Jayanti:

1. "On Guru Ravidas Jayanti, let's celebrate the beauty of accepting each other for who they are and embracing unity. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!"

2. "May this auspicious day of Guru Ravidas Jayanti fill your life with hope, joy, happiness, and abundant blessings. Wishing you a wonderful Guru Ravidas Jayanti."

3. "As we commemorate Guru Ravidas Jayanti, let's be inspired by the teachings of love and compassion. May his wisdom guide us towards a world filled with harmony and understanding."

Guru Ravidas Jayanti serves as a poignant reminder to uphold the values of human dignity, love, and equality advocated by Guru Ravidas. As we honour his legacy, let us strive to emulate his teachings in our lives, fostering a more inclusive and compassionate society.