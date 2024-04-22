Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Correct date, timing, history and significances

Hanuman Jayanti holds significant importance in the Hindu religion and is celebrated with great enthusiasm nationwide. Devotees of Lord Hanuman mark this auspicious day by fasting, visiting temples, performing puja rituals, and beautifying their places of worship. This sacred occasion is also known by various names such as Hanuman Janamotsav, Anjaneya Jayanti, Hanumath Jayanti, and Bajrangbali Jayanti.

Date and Timings

Hanuman Jayanti, a significant festival in Hinduism, falls on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha during the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar. In 2024, according to Drik Panchang, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23. The Purnima Tithi begins at 03:25 on April 23 and ends at 05:18 on April 24.

History and Significance

Hanuman Jayanti commemorates the birth of Lord Hanuman, a revered figure known for his devotion to Lord Rama in the Hindu epic Ramayana. Lord Hanuman, believed to be an avatar of Lord Shiva, symbolizes unwavering strength, loyalty, and dedication. He was born just after sunrise on Mangalwar (Tuesday) during Chaitra Purnima, under Mesha Lagna and Chitra Nakshatra.

Hanuman Jayanti: Rituals and Observances

Devotees observe Hanuman Jayanti by fasting, visiting temples, and offering prayers. Special rituals and pujas are performed on this day to seek blessings for courage, prosperity, and success. The auspicious timings (Shubh Muhurat) for Hanuman Jayanti in 2024 according to Drik Panchang are as follows:

Brahma Muhurta – 4:20 AM to 5:04 AM

Abhijit – 11:53 AM to 12:46 PM

Godhuli Muhurta – 6:50 PM to 7:12 PM

Amrit Kalam – 3:27 PM to 5:14 PM

Pratah Sandhya – 4:42 AM to 5:47 AM

Vijaya Muhurta – 2:30 PM to 3:23 PM

Sayahna Sandhya – 6:52 PM to 7:57 PM

Nishita Muhurta – 11:57 PM to 00:41 AM (April 24)

Hanuman Jayanti: Puja Vidhi

The puja of Lord Hanuman begins with purifying oneself and reciting the Sankalpa Mantra while holding water and flowers in the right hand. Devotees then meditate in front of Lord Hanuman's idol, offering various substances like milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar to the deity. The idol is adorned with clothes, perfumes, rice, and flowers as part of the ritual, completing the puja.

Hanuman Jayanti is a revered occasion celebrated with great devotion across India, honouring the exemplary virtues represented by Lord Hanuman in Hindu mythology.