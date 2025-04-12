Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Date, Rituals, Mantras, Aarti, and Significance of Lord Hanuman’s Birth Festival

Hanuman Jayanti, also known as Hanuman Janmotsav, marks the auspicious birth of Lord Hanuman—revered as a divine symbol of strength, devotion, and unwavering loyalty. This spiritually enriching festival brings together devotees across India who honor Hanuman’s mighty deeds and selfless service to Lord Ram.

Date and Shubh Muhurat of Hanuman Jayanti 2025

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) of the month of Chaitra, falling in March or April. In 2025, it will be observed on Saturday, April 12.

Purnima Tithi Timings:

• Begins: 03:21 AM, April 12, 2025

• Ends: 05:51 AM, April 13, 2025

Since the Purnima Tithi begins during Brahma Muhurat, the celebration will occur on April 12.

Why Two Hanuman Jayanti Dates in 2025?

This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on two occasions due to regional traditions and variations in the lunar calendar:

• Chaitra Purnima (North India): April 12, 2025

• Margashirsha Amavasya (Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka): December 19, 2025

Both dates are equally significant depending on local customs and beliefs.

Historical Background of Hanuman Jayanti

Lord Hanuman, also known as Bajrangbali, was born to Anjana and Kesari, with divine blessings from Vayu Dev (Wind God). His birth was destined to serve dharma and assist Lord Ram, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Hanuman played a crucial role in the Ramayana—especially during Sita’s rescue and the epic battle against Ravana. His feats, like flying across oceans and lifting mountains, highlight not only his strength but also his unshakable devotion.

Spiritual Significance of Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti is more than a religious festival—it's a reminder of virtues such as faith, humility, courage, and service. Observing this day with devotion inspires followers to adopt Hanuman’s qualities in their personal and spiritual lives.

Puja Vidhi: Rituals to Follow on Hanuman Jayanti

Here’s a step-by-step guide to celebrating Hanuman Janmotsav with devotion:

1. Take a Sacred Bath: Begin the day with a holy bath at sunrise and wear clean attire.

2. Chant Hanuman Chalisa: Recite it 11 or 108 times for divine protection.

3. Temple Visit: Offer sindoor, garlands, and sweets like laddoos to Lord Hanuman.

4. Fasting: Observe a fast by consuming fruits, milk, and nuts.

5. Read Sundar Kand: This section of the Ramayana honours Hanuman’s heroic actions.

6. Light Diyas and Incense: Create a serene environment for worship.

7. Acts of Charity: Donate to the underprivileged, reflecting Hanuman’s values.

Powerful Hanuman Mantras to Chant

Chanting mantras is an essential part of Hanuman worship. Below are some sacred mantras with meanings:

1. Hanuman Moola Mantra

Om Shri Hanumate Namah

Meaning: Salutations to Lord Hanuman.

2. Hanuman Gayatri Mantra

Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi, Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat

Meaning: May we know the son of Anjana, the son of the Wind God; may Lord Hanuman inspire our intellect.

3. Manojavam Marutatulyavegam Mantra

Manojavam Marutatulyavegam Jitendriyam Buddhimatam Varishtham

Vatatmajam Vanarayuthamukhyam Shriramadutam Sharanam Prapadye

Meaning: I surrender to Lord Hanuman, the messenger of Sri Ram, who is fast as the mind and son of the wind.

Popular Aarti: Aarti Kije Hanuman Lala Ki

This famous devotional song is often sung during Hanuman worship:

Aarti Kije Hanuman Lala Ki, Dusht Dalan Ragunath Kala Ki

Jake Bal Se Girivar Kaanpe, Rog Dosh Ja Ke Nikat Na Jhaanke

...

(Full aarti continues as in traditional verses)

This aarti glorifies Hanuman’s mighty strength and his service to Lord Ram, often recited to seek his blessings and protection.

Hanuman Jayanti is a celebration of divine strength, loyalty, and unshakable faith. Whether through rituals, fasting, chanting mantras, or helping others, devotees honor Lord Hanuman in countless heartfelt ways. As we prepare to celebrate Hanuman Janmotsav in 2025, may we be inspired by Bajrangbali’s noble qualities and bring those virtues into our lives.