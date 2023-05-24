Happy Brothers Day 2023: Top Quotes by popular People about brotherly love

The Presence of a brother could be at times the biggest relief in times of crisis and loneliness. Brother’s day is an ideal day to celebrate your bothers and shower them with immense love as well as care.

In the United States, National Brother’s day is celebrated on 24th May each year. As we celebrate this beautiful, here you can find some of the heart-warming quotes by the popular people about brother’s love.

1. "Our Brothers and Sisters Are There With Us From the Dawn of Our Personal Stories to the Inevitable Dusk." - Susan Scarf Merrell

2. "The Beauty of Genuine Brotherhood and Peace Is More Precious Than Diamonds or Silver or Gold." - Martin Luther King Jr

3. "Brothers and Sisters Are As Close as Hands and Feet." - Vietnamese Proverb

4. "Once a Brother, Always a Brother, No Matter the Distance, No Matter the Difference and No Matter the Issue." - Byron Pulsifer

5. "There Is No Love Like the Love for a Brother. There Is No Love Like the Love From a Brother." - Astrid Alauda

6. "We came into the world like brother and brother; And now let's go hand in hand, not one before another." - William Shakespeare

7. "Oh, brothers! I don't care for brothers. My elder brother won't die, and my younger brothers seem never to do anything else." - Oscar Wilde

8. “You got to hold on to your brother . . . and don’t let him fall, no matter what it looks like is happening and no matter how evil you get with him.” - James Baldwin, Sonny's Blues

9. “This is my Brother, my Blood, the only thing in this World created from that which I was created from, the Person in this World who knows me best, the Person who would miss me most if I was gone.” - James Frey, A Million Little Pieces

10. Because brothers don’t let each other wander in the dark alone" – Jolene Perry

11. “Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero"– Marc Brown

12. “There is a little boy inside the man who is my brother… Oh how I hated that little boy And how I love him too" – Anna Quindlen

13. “The younger brother must help to pay for the pleasures of the elder" – Jane Austen

15. “Brothers are what best friends can never be" – Anonymous

17. “The happiest days of my youth were when my brother and I would run through the woods and feel quite safe" – Rachel Weisz

18. “The highlight of my childhood was making my brother laugh so hard that food came out his nose" – Garrison Keillor