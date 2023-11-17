Happy Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Photos and WhatsApp Status

Chhath Puja, an important Hindu festival, is widely observed in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand. This celebration is dedicated to the sun god Surya Dev and involves a series of religious rituals. With a focus on reverence for nature and deities, Chhath Puja lasts for four days and occurs twice a year in the months of Chaitra and Kartika.

Chhath Puja is celebrated six days after Diwali and this year the festivities will take place from November 17. To make this auspicious occasion special, we have put together a collection of images, quotes and messages for you to share with your loved ones.

Chhath Puja 2023: Sunrise and Sunset Time

• Sunset time on Friday, November 17: 5:50 p.m.

• Sunrise time on Monday, November 20: 06:20 a.m.

Chhath Puja Wishes 2023

1. May this Chhath Puja bring blessings and happiness on your path. May all your dreams come true and all evils fade away.

2. Everything that exists was born from the sun; there is nothing apart from that. Of what is and has been and will be and of what moves and remains still. Only the sun is the source and the end.

3. Chhath is a festival dedicated to the Sun God. It is considered a means of thanking the sun for granting the bounties of life on earth and fulfilling particular wishes.

4. May this Chhath illuminate for you. Hopes for happy times and dreams of a year full of smiles!

5. May this Chhath Puja usher in life, fortune and success for you.

Chhath Puja 2023 WhatsApp Status

1. Eliminate all darkness and embrace positivity. May this auspicious day bring you luck and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a very happy Chhath puja.

2. Chhath Puja is about sincere devotion, perseverance, faith and belief. May they fill you with happiness and prosperity. May the graceful rays of the Sun God illuminate your life.

3. The morning sun has risen and we have to take the name of Chhath Maiya all day, the next morning will bring new happiness in life and Chhath Maiya will fulfill all your wishes.

4. May the auspicious occasion of Chaiti Chhath Puja brings prosperity and happiness in your life.

5. May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory.

Chhath Puja Quotes 2023

1. Chhath Puja Ka Pavan Parva. Hai Surya Dev Ki Puja Ka Parva. Karo Milke Surya Dev ko Pranama. Aur Bolo Sukh Shanti Dey Apaar.

3. On the occasion of Chhath Puja¸ I pray that Chhathi Maiya and Sun God bless you with the strength of the elephant and the courage of the lion to have a blessed life.

4. I pray for the best of your health and happiness on Chhath Puja. May you be surrounded by kindness and positivity.

Chhath Puja Messages 2023

1. May the divine light of the Sun God bless you with good health, prosperity and happiness.

2. May the blessings of the Sun God fill your life with joy, peace and love.

3. On this auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, let us pray for the good health and well-being of our loved ones. May the Sun God shower his blessings on all of us.

4. Chhath Puja is a time to celebrate the life-giving power of the Sun God. May his blessings bring you and your family happiness, prosperity and good health.

5. Chhath Puja is a time of gratitude and reflection. Let's take this opportunity to thank the Sun God for all his blessings.