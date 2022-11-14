Happy Children's Day: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages,quotes,images,Facebook Status

  • Menu
Happy Childrens Day: Best Wishes, WhatsApp messages,Quotes,Images,Facebook Status
World children's day is also known as Universal Children's Day, the above day is promoted as well as co-ordinate by UNICEF and the United Nations Children's Fund, they also work towards the improvement of children's welfare.

  • "Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow." – APJ Abdul Kalam.
  • "Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man."- Rabindranath Tagore.
  • Children spread joy and happiness in every season as they are the most beautiful creation of God. Happy Children's Day.
  • "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country." - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
  • "Only through right education can a better order of society be built up." - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

