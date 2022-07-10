Happy Eid al Adha 2022: wishes, messages, quotes, greeting to share on Bakrid

Bakrid, Bakra Eid and Eid ul Zuha, Eid al Adha is celebrated by the muslim community across the globe. The festival of sacrifice is celebrated on 10th day of Zul Hijjah, which is the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.



As per the Islamic belief, this auspicious day is celebrated in the remembrance of the sacrifice, the prophet Ibrahim made out of his strong faith in God. Bakrid is celebrated for around 3 days. This year, the celebrations for Eid al-Aha is being done today on 10th July.

Below you can find few Eid Mubarak wishes and quotes which you can share with your loved ones.

1. May the eternal peace from heaven embrace your life on this Eid ul-Adha and fill it with uncountable blessings. Eid Mubarak!

2. God bless your heart with love and peace. Thinking of you this Eid al-Adha

3. A very happy Eid al-Adha to you and your family. May all your dreams are fulfilled

4. Walk in the doors of prosperity, success, and happiness this Eid. Wishing you a very happy Eid al-Adha

5. May the magic of Eid envelop you and the love of God be with you. Our wishes are always there for you. Happy Eid al-Adha

6. May this Eid fill your life with love and light. Happy Eid al-Adha

7. May you be blessed with good health and success. Sending love to you and your family. Eid Mubarak!

8. Let the love of Allah bestow upon you and let your sacrifices reap happiness. Happy Bakrid

9. I wish you and your family a life full of good health, wealth, and prosperity. May God shower his mercy on all of us. Eid-al-Adha Mubarak

10. On this auspicious day of Bakrid, I pray that Allah answers all your prayers and gives you the strength to fulfill your dreams

11. May your faith and love for Allah be rewarded with peace, happiness, and successes for today and always. Wishing you a joyful Eid ul Adha

12. May the joy of Eid surround you and your family. Eid Ul Adha Mubarak.



