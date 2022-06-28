Let your guard down and get mushy by telling your long-distance family and friends how much you love them with a Happy Heart Hug, for when you What day is it? Well, today it's Happy Heart Hugs Day!



What does that mean? Well, it means it's time to get super snuggly and lovely dovey with the people you really love – lots of happy hearty hugs all round! If you're a bit of a humbug, you probably won't be up for celebrating this super squishy, loved up day. But if you like hugs and cuddles, and telling people that you love how much they really mean to you, then this day is all about you and those wonderful people in your life!