Happy New Year 2023 Slogans and catchy one liner
- Almost everyone begins, new year with new hope and expectations
- Slogans such as new year, new me, is new year resolution to many
The New year is the dawn of the new world, a fresh beginning and the beginning of the rebuilding. Usually, everyone begins the new year with new hope as well as expectations and celebrate the life they had previous year and celebrate what is about to come.
1. New Year, new life!
2. Kiss me at midnight
3. New year new me.
4. Open your heart to new adventures.
5. New goals ahead
6. Make your mistakes, next year and forever
7. Give big hug for the New Year
8. Good things are on the horizon.
9. This midnight will be a delight
10. Leave the past in the past.
Catchy one liner for the New Year 2023
Celebrate what you want to see more of
Let's kiss this year goodbye!
A new beginning to a new year
No tear because it's New Year
In a year, you'll be glad you started today.
The time is very near for a New Year
New Year creates a temporary youthfulness
Don't care because it's New Year
Oh what a scene, when it hits midnight
The New Year begins in a snow-storm of white vows
Kiss the one you hold dear, this New Year
First, you take a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes you
Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right
Write it in your heart that every day is the best day of the year
You are here, that's why this is New Year
Last year's words belong to last year's language
A New Year brings new grace for new accomplishments
It wouldn't be New Year's if I didn't have regrets.
The time is near, Avoid your fear, Happy New Year!
We can find a new hope every new day and every New Year.