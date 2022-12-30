Happy New Year 2023 Slogans and catchy one liner

The New year is the dawn of the new world, a fresh beginning and the beginning of the rebuilding. Usually, everyone begins the new year with new hope as well as expectations and celebrate the life they had previous year and celebrate what is about to come.



1. New Year, new life!

2. Kiss me at midnight

3. New year new me.

4. Open your heart to new adventures.

5. New goals ahead

6. Make your mistakes, next year and forever

7. Give big hug for the New Year

8. Good things are on the horizon.

9. This midnight will be a delight

10. Leave the past in the past.

Catchy one liner for the New Year 2023

Celebrate what you want to see more of

Let's kiss this year goodbye!

A new beginning to a new year

No tear because it's New Year

In a year, you'll be glad you started today.

The time is very near for a New Year

New Year creates a temporary youthfulness

Don't care because it's New Year

Oh what a scene, when it hits midnight

The New Year begins in a snow-storm of white vows

Kiss the one you hold dear, this New Year

First, you take a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes you

Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right

Write it in your heart that every day is the best day of the year

You are here, that's why this is New Year

Last year's words belong to last year's language

A New Year brings new grace for new accomplishments

It wouldn't be New Year's if I didn't have regrets.

The time is near, Avoid your fear, Happy New Year!

We can find a new hope every new day and every New Year.