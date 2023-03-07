Happy Women's Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, What's App Messages, Images

Happy Women's Day Wishes 2023:

1. Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women out there! Keep shining and inspiring.

2. Here's to the strong, beautiful, and fearless women who never give up. Happy Women's Day!



3. Today, we celebrate the incredible women who have shaped our lives and our world. Happy Women's Day!



4. On this Women's Day, let's honor the achievements of women and pledge to work towards gender equality.



5. Here's to the women who make the world a better place, one step at a time. Happy Women's Day!



6. To all the women who have broken barriers, shattered stereotypes, and achieved their dreams - Happy Women's Day!



7. Wishing all the incredible women out there a very Happy Women's Day. Keep fighting for what you believe in!



8. Happy Women's Day to the women who have shown us what it means to be strong, resilient, and powerful.



9. Today, we celebrate the women who have made a difference in our lives and in the world. Happy Women's Day!



10. Here's to the women who never give up, who chase their dreams, and who inspire us every day. Happy Women's Day!

Happy Women's Day Quotes 2023:

"A woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture and transform." - Diane Mariechild



"The thing women have yet to learn is nobody gives you power. You just take it." - Roseanne Barr

"A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult." - Melinda Gates

"The most courageous act is to think for yourself. Aloud." - Coco Chanel

"We need women who are so strong they can be gentle, so educated they can be humble, so fierce they can be compassionate, so passionate they can be rational, and so disciplined they can be free." - Kavita Ramdas

"The empowered woman is powerful beyond measure and beautiful beyond description." - Steve Maraboli

"Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world." - Hillary Clinton

"A woman is like a tea bag – you never know how strong she is until she gets in hot water." - Eleanor Roosevelt

"There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish." - Michelle Obama

"Here's to strong women: May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them." - Unknown.

