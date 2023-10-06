Happy World Smile Day 2023: Spread Joy with These Wishes, Messages and Quotes

HAPPY WORLD SMILE DAY 2023 WISHES IMAGES, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: World Smile Day is celebrated on the first Friday of October every year. This year the day will be celebrated on October 6. World Smile Day was founded by Harvey Ball, an American commercial artist from Worcester, Massachusetts, known for creating the iconic smiley face in 1963.

Smiling offers numerous benefits, such as lifting our spirits, reducing stress levels and even reducing blood pressure. World Smile Day aims to encourage kindness and spread happiness. Many countries organize unique events and activities for this occasion, such as hosting cake-eating contests, singing songs, and more. To make this day special for your friends and family, share these quotes and greetings with them.

World Smile Day 2023: Wishes and greetings

On this beautiful occasion of World Smile Day, wear the most charming Smile dress on your face, Enjoy World Smile Day.

All you need to do is smile to triumph in your toughest battles. Happy World Smile Day.

The smile is a symbol of friendship, forgiveness and peace, smile more and enjoy this World Smile Day.

A warm smile does not require any language as it is the language of kindness. Happy World Smile Day!

A smile is the reflection of the happiness you have in your heart. Happy World Smile Day!

Smile, because someone is looking at you and taking inspiration from you. Always smile. Happy World Smile Day!

You can conquer this world with your smile because a smile has the power to fix many things in life. Happy World Smile Day!

A smile is all you need to triumph in the toughest of your battles. Happy World Smile Day.

Smile is that drug that can make your enemies wonder. The smile is that trick that can win all the hearts. Happy World Smile Day!

A smile is something that can help you touch, melt and conquer many hearts. That's the power of a smile. Happy World Smile Day!

A smile is a reflection of the happiness in your heart. This World Smile Day, I hope you keep smiling all the time.

Always keep smiling and making others smile. Happy World Smile Day.

World Smile Day 2023: Quotes

“A smile is a curve that sets everything straight.” — Phyllis Diller

“Smile, it’s free therapy.” — Douglas Horton

“A smile is a happiness you’ll find right under your nose.” — Tom Wilson

“Always keep your smile. That’s how I explain my long life.” — Jeanne Calment

“Remember even though the outside world might be raining, if you keep on smiling the sun will soon show its face and smile back at you.” — Anna Lee

“Smiling is definitely one of the best beauty remedies. If you have a good sense of humour and a good approach to life, that’s beautiful.” — Rashida Jones

“A warm smile is the universal language of kindness.” — William Arthur Ward

“Wear a smile and have a friend; wear a scowl and have wrinkles” – George Eliot