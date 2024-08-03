Hariyali Teej 2024: Date, History, Significance, Rituals, and Shubh Muhurat

Hariyali Teej is a cherished festival celebrated primarily by married women in North India. This year, Hariyali Teej will be observed on August 7, 2024, as it typically falls two days before Nag Panchami, on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Shravana.

History of Hariyali Teej

Hariyali Teej marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. According to legend, Parvati was reborn 107 times before finally marrying Lord Shiva on the 108th birth. In her previous incarnations, she led an austere life and made a strenuous journey to the Himalayas to demonstrate her devotion to Shiva. In the end, her unwavering faith and penance led Shiva to bless her, affirming her as his wife.

Significance of Hariyali Teej

The festival is significant for Hindu women who observe a fast to pray for the longevity and prosperity of their husbands. The tradition holds that by adorning oneself with sixteen ornaments, a woman can shield her spouse from harm. This festival is particularly meaningful for newlyweds, as it symbolizes their devotion and hope for a prosperous married life.

Puja Vidhi (Rituals) for Hariyali Teej

Preparation: The home is thoroughly cleaned and decorated with flowers.

Deity Setup: Statues or images of Shiv Lingam, Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, and Lord Ganesha are placed for worship.

Puja Process: The deities are worshipped through a detailed sixteen-step ritual that continues throughout the night.

Fasting: Women observe a Nirjala Vrat (a fast without food or water) throughout the day.

Participation: Both married and single women participate in the vrat. Married women pray for their family's well-being, while unmarried women seek a suitable spouse.

Completion: The fast is concluded after 24 hours, allowing women to break their fast with water.

Shubh Muhurat for Hariyali Teej 2024

According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi for Hariyali Teej begins at 07:52 PM on August 6 and concludes at 10:05 PM on August 7.