Hariyali Teej: Rituals and Traditions of the Auspicious Festival

Hariyali Teej is a significant festival celebrated predominantly in the North Indian states. This festival occurs on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Shravana. Married women observe a fast on this day for the longevity and good health of their husbands. The Teej festival in Shravana holds special importance in Hinduism and is dedicated to Goddess Parvati.

Rituals and Observances

During Hariyali Teej, various rituals are performed, including puja and fasting for Goddess Parvati. A unique tradition involves donating makeup items. Married women wear green clothes, apply mehendi (henna) on their hands, and adorn themselves with green bangles and bindis. According to the Panchang, Hariyali Teej is celebrated annually on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Shravana. In 2024, the festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 7.

Fasting Guidelines

While traditionally, the Hariyali Teej fast is observed without water, there are allowances for women who find it difficult to keep a waterless fast. They can complete the fast by consuming fruits and other light foods. Women observing the fast should wear green attire, apply mehendi, and adorn themselves with green accessories to honor the tradition.

Mythological Significance

Hariyali Teej is dedicated to Goddess Parvati. Women observing this fast offer 16 items of adornment to the goddess, seeking her blessings for unbroken good fortune. According to mythology, the tradition of this fast was started by Goddess Parvati herself, who observed it to win Lord Shiva as her husband.

Positive Observance

Women observing the Hariyali Teej fast should maintain positive thoughts and avoid negativity. It is also advised to stay away from debates and seek the blessings of elders to gain the full benefits of the fast. The focus should be on devotion and positive energy throughout the observance.