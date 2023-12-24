Harmonizing Tradition and Innovation: The Kuchipudi Odyssey of Voleti Hymavathi

A senior student of the renowned legend Padmashri Dr Sobha Naidu, Voleti Hymavathi, shares her seamless journey in the field of Kuchipudi art from here to abroad. After moving to the United States from Hyderabad a few years ago, following a fulfilling career in dance and having completed prestigious programs all over India, earning a name as an elegant and graceful dancer, as well as achieving a master’s degree in performing arts and a computer science degree, she continues her chosen vocation meaningfully.

She had started dancing in primary school as a hobby, but watching various performances by reputed artistes as she grew up had a lasting impact on her. This influence has now become a part of her life. Earlier, when young, she admits she used to skip classes to play with her friends, as she was not so serious about it. However, after seeing her Guru in the role of Satyabhama, she was enthralled and awe-struck by her performance. This motivated her interest in Kuchipudi dance, which she realized was impressive and graceful to double.

She was also a keen lover of sports and captained the basketball team, which she enjoyed doing. She shares that she founded the “Shobha Mirai School of Dance” in 2021, a dedicated platform for the art of Kuchipudi dance. The school’s name pays homage to her Guru, who inspired and ably guided her dancing journey. Shobha translates to bright, while Mirai in Japanese signifies the future, encapsulating the school’s vision to illuminate future generations with the beauty of dance.

With a global presence, this school has become a focal point for dance enthusiasts worldwide, attracting students from diverse locations such as India, the USA, and London. It provides a distinctive opportunity for individuals to explore the profound realm of Kuchipudi. Her vision is to create a space where individuals are not only inspired, educated, and empowered by the transformative essence of movement but also nurture self-expression within a supportive and inclusive environment.

Driven by a mission to instill a profound appreciation for Kuchipudi, the school fosters a sense of community among its students. Through meticulously crafted classes and performances, Shobha Mirai aspires to cultivate well-rounded dancers who not only excel in the art form but also carry forward the legacy of Kuchipudi with grace and authenticity.

The performance at Rath Yatra festival in Radha Raman Vedic Temple, Fullerton, was warmly embraced by the audience. During this event, students delivered a specially choreographed sloka “Vasudeva Sutam Devam” dedicated to Lord Krishna. During the Devi Navaratrulu Festival organized by the Sri Siva Kameswari Temple in Orange County, California, in November 2023, a solo recital by her was showcased. The highlight was the presentation of items “Raja Rajeshwari Ashtakam,” depicting Devi, and “Satyabhama Pravesa Daruvu,” which introduces the character of Satyabhama, an excerpt from Bhama Kalapam, the famous dance drama, eliciting the spectators’ appreciation.

Remembering her Guru, she fondly recalls the decade-long close association as a privilege to be cherished. In her tenure as an instructor with her revered Guru, she had absorbed a wealth of knowledge. The lessons and wisdom she now shares with her students, she says, are a direct reflection of what she has herself learned from her esteemed Guru, who has been a role model and a source of immeasurable influence. Her heartfelt desire is to honor and perpetuate her legacy by envisioning her presence in every dance step, aspiring to keep her spirit alive through the rhythmic movements of dancing feet—a suitably heartfelt tribute indeed.