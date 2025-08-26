Hartalika Teej 2025: Fasting Rules, Rituals, Foods and Traditions to Know

Hartalika Teej 2025 is being observed today, Tuesday, August 26, during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Bhadrapada month. According to the Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi began at 12:34 PM on August 25 and ends at 1:54 PM on August 26. The morning puja period, considered highly auspicious, was from 5:56 AM to 8:31 AM. For those who missed it, prayers can also be performed during Pradosh Kaal in the evening.

The Fasting Tradition

This festival is known for its toughest vow, the Nirjala fast, where women abstain from both food and water. Married women undertake the vrat for their husbands’ long lives, while unmarried girls observe it with hopes of finding an ideal life partner. Once begun, this vrat is meant to be followed every year. The fast is broken the next morning by offering vermilion to Goddess Parvati.

Puja Rituals and Offerings

The worship involves prayers to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva with flowers, fruits, arti, and traditional sweets. Popular bhog items include halwa, gujiya, thekua, ghewar, coconut laddoo, kheer, gulab jamun, poori, and fresh fruits. In the evening, women seek blessings by touching their husband’s feet. Devotees also offer Lord Shiva cow milk, belpatra, and dhatura flowers.

Dos and Don’ts for the Day

Dos:

Begin the day with a holy bath and eat sattvik food before starting the fast.

Dress in vibrant colours and adorn yourself with solah shringar.

Prepare clay idols of Shiva and Parvati for worship.

Offer homemade sweets and fruits as prasad.

Break the fast only with prasad after 24 hours.

Don’ts:

Avoid onion, garlic, and non-sattvik food.

Refrain from wearing black, white, grey, or blue.

Stay away from quarrels and negative emotions.

Traditional Delicacies

Hartalika Teej is also celebrated with festive foods like malpua with rabdi, atte ka halwa, coconut laddoo, sabudana kheer, and crispy thekua. Poori with halwa is a staple across many households.

Significance of Hartalika Teej

The word Hartalika is derived from “Harat” (abduction) and “Aalika” (female friend). Legend says that Goddess Parvati’s friend took her away to protect her from being married to Lord Vishnu, allowing her to perform penance in the forest. Her devotion moved Lord Shiva, who accepted her as his consort.

In North India, women fast for their husbands’ longevity and prosperity, while in South India, the festival is celebrated as Gowri Habba, marked by the Swarna Gowri Vratha.

Essence of the Festival

Hartalika Teej goes beyond rituals—it embodies unwavering devotion, love, and the bond of marriage. Women, both married and unmarried, participate with faith, praying for happiness, harmony, and prosperity in their lives.