Amazing Health Benefits of Ginger Tea

Consuming fruits and vegetables of all kinds has long been associated with a reduced risk of many lifestyle-related health conditions.



However, some herbs and spices may offer additional health benefits. One of these is ginger.

Scientific analysis shows that ginger contains hundreds of compounds and metabolites, some of which may contribute to health and healing. Of these, the gingerols and shogaols have been most extensively researched.

Immune support and cancer prevention

It's believed that the antioxidants in ginger can help strengthen your immunity and reduce stress. Inhaling the steam from ginger tea may also help relieve nasal congestion and other respiratory issues from the common cold or environmental allergies.

Research has even shown that ginger may help prevent cancer. In the laboratory, research ginger has been shown to fight several different types of cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, trusted Source and colon cancerTrusted Source.

1. Digestion

The phenolic compounds in ginger are known to help relieve gastrointestinally (GI) irritation, stimulate saliva and bile production and suppress gastric contractions as food and fluids move through the GI tract.

At the same time, ginger also appears to have beneficial effects on the enzymes trypsin and pancreatic lipase and to increase motility through the digestive tract. This suggests ginger could help prevent colon cancer and constipation.

2. Nausea

Chewing raw ginger or drinking ginger tea is a common home remedy for nausea during cancer treatment.

Taking ginger for motion sickness seems to reduce feelings of nausea, but it does not appear to prevent vomiting.

Ginger is safe to use during pregnancy, to relieve nausea. It is available in the form of ginger lozenges or candies.

3. Cold and flu relief

During cold weather, drinking ginger tea is a good way to keep warm. It is diaphoretic, which means that it promotes sweating, working to warm the body from within.

To make ginger tea at home, slice 20 to 40 grams (g) of fresh ginger and steep it in a cup of hot water. Adding a slice of lemon or a drop of honey adds flavour and additional benefits, including vitamin C and antibacterial properties.

This makes a soothing natural remedy for a cold or flu.

4. Pain reduction

A study involving 74 volunteers carried out at the University of Georgia found that daily ginger supplementation reduced exercise-induced muscle pain by 25 per cent.

Ginger has also been found to reduce the symptoms of dysmenorrhea, the severe pain that some women experience during a menstrual cycle.

5. Inflammation

Ginger has been used for centuries to reduce inflammation and treat inflammatory conditions.

A study published in Cancer Prevention Research journal reported that ginger supplements, which are available to buy online, reduced the risk of colorectal cancer developing in the bowel of 20 volunteers.

Ginger has also been found to be "modestly efficacious and reasonably safe" for treating inflammation associated with osteoarthritis.

6. Cardiovascular health

Other possible uses include reducing cholesterol, lowering the risk of blood clotting, and helping to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. More research is needed, but if proven, ginger could become part of a treatment for heart disease and diabetes.

Nutrition

Ginger provides a variety of vitamins and minerals:

In 100 grams (g) of fresh ginger root, there are:

79 calories

17.86 g of carbohydrate

3.6 g of dietary fibre

3.57 g of protein

0 g of sugar

14 mg of sodium

1.15 g of iron

7.7 mg of vitamin C

33 mg of potassium

Other nutrients found in ginger in ginger are:

vitamin B6

magnesium

phosphorus

zinc

folate

riboflavin

niacin

Fresh or dried ginger can be used to flavour foods and drinks without adding unnecessary salt or sugar. Since it is often consumed in such small amounts, ginger does not add significant quantities of calories, carbohydrate, protein, or fibre.