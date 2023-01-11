Any right age for undergoing a fertility treatment

In the modern-day world, women's concerns about infertility are on the rise. Thus, couples often seek medical advice regarding reproductive treatments in order to begin a family. These days many people still don't know the answers to their doubts related to IVF. Therefore, understanding the ideal age for this procedure is necessary in light of reports of older women receiving IVF treatments. If the woman is going for fertility treatment, the safest age for women to receive IVF treatment is in their late 20s up to 42 or 45 years. In addition, they should always get IVF as soon as feasible because becoming older correlates with worse outcomes.

Dr Aradhya Achuri, Senior Consultant- Fertility & IVF, Apollo Fertility, Hyderabad says, "Furthermore, human infertility is caused by myriads of issues that IVF can treat. The root causes may include poor egg and sperm quality, clogged fallopian tubes, ovulation difficulties, endometriosis, immobility of sperm, hereditary problems, uterine fibroids, older age of the expectant woman, improperly shaped sperms, etc. However, there has been a considerable change in the delivery pattern over the last few decades. Women, because of their occupations or age at marriage, they choose to have children later in their life. It is significantly simpler to conceive when they are young than in the late 30s and 40s. "

How do female reproductive systems function



The number of eggs a woman has at birth is fixed. At the time of birth, they have between one and two million eggs. However, only 300,000 eggs are left in a girl's ovaries when she reaches adolescence. Not all of these unfertilized eggs are still viable. And human reproduction isn't exactly a super-efficient process. One week prior to ovulation each month, there is a window when pregnancy chances are at their highest. But there is no assurance that you will be successful in conceiving a child, even if you commit that one week to trying. Additionally, men's and women's fertility rates would decline with age. Thus, a woman's odds of getting pregnant in her late 30s may be reduced.

IVF success rate by age

The "age" of the woman receiving treatment is one of the essential variables most likely to impact the overall success rate of IVF. In the past, age has significantly influenced women's pregnancies, regardless of whether the pregnancy was purposefully induced or not. Similarly, to that, it is equally crucial for IVF treatment. However, research has indicated that IVF success rates tend to be higher for younger women and decline significantly for older women.

Women under 35, especially those in their 20s, are reported to have better success rates compared to older women, as this is the time when they are most fertile. 20% of pregnancies in women with no known reproductive difficulties are successful. On the other hand, if a woman is having trouble getting pregnant due to a lack of eggs, a genetic disorder, her partner's infertility, or a same-gender relationship, she may consider IVF, for which the Centers for Disease Control has conducted a study on success rates. The CDC also highlights that women under the age of 35 who receive IVF therapy have better success rates than women beyond the age of 35. Moreover, a woman's chance of becoming pregnant increases to 32% if she is under 35 and has never been pregnant before. There is a 37% probability that an IVF cycle will be effective and lead to a successful pregnancy in a woman under the age of 35 if she has already given birth. Also, a woman's chances of having two or more children from an IVF cycle increase to 34% if she is in her 20s.

Final takeaway!

Women's concerns regarding infertility are increasing in modern society. As a result, couples who want to start a family frequently consult with doctors about reproductive treatment. Thus, the appropriate age for this operation must be understood in light of reports of older women undergoing IVF treatments. Additionally, IVF has a success rate of about 45-50% globally when it is done at a younger age. The success rate is rising globally due to the expanding innovation in technology and knowledge.

Moreover, the delivery pattern has significantly changed over the past few decades. Women often decide to have children later in life due to their careers or subsequent marriages. When they are young, getting pregnant is much easier than in their late 30s or 40s. If the age of the woman is more than 35, it is ideal to consult a fertility specialist after 6months of trying to conceive. Earlier the treatment, better is the chance of conceiving.

By Dr Aradhya Achuri, Senior Consultant- Fertility & IVF, Apollo Fertility (Kondapur, Hyderabad)