Benefits of Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar Benefits: The Surya Namaskar is an ancient practice that is inherited in the traditions of Surya Yoga. It is a scientific and spiritual formula to express our humility, gratitude and love to the Celestial Sun. Lord Hanuman ji is said to have formulated the Surya Namaskar to worship the Sun Lord who is his mentor and Master.

The Sun represents energy, power, and vitality. The Surya Namaskar contains a total number of 8 asanaswoven into a sequence of 12 steps for each side, Right and Left. When you begin the Surya Namaskar, you must start with the Right side as the sun's energy is represented symbolically through this side. One cycle is complete when you cover bothsides, and this is made up of 24 counts.



Ideal time to practice Surya Namaskar

♦ The Surya Namaskar or the Sun Salutation is best practiced early in the morning before sunrise. This will bless you with physical and mental strength, give you command over your body, calm your mind, balance your energies, and bring peace to your consciousness.

♦ Surya Namaskar is a powerful technique to make you more mindful. With regular practise, each and every task that you take up will be done consciously and with great care.

Physical Benefits

♦ Brings vigour, vitality and energizes the body.

♦ mproves physical strength and stamina.

♦ Improves body flexibility.

♦ Improves the metabolic functioning of the body.

♦ Regular practice improves body fitness.

♦ Regulates the functioning of the internal organs.

♦ Regulates hormonal flow within the body.

♦ It aligns your body.

Mental Benefits

♦ Replenishes and reenergizes the mind.

♦ The Surya Nadi or sun channel gets activated.

♦ It improves intelligence, Attention span, focus, strength of mind and concentration power.

♦ It builds on the ability of the mind to push the body to new heights

♦ It also improves the logic-based thought process within the mind.

♦ t better decision-making skills.

♦ It makes the practitioner more positive and energetic

♦ It forms a deep-rooted connection between the sun energy within you and the the energy of Surya or the celestial Sun

♦ It gives a profound sense of being and understanding.

♦ It develops a sense of gratitude and appreciation for all the life sustained by this Divine celestial powerhouse.

♦ The Celestial Sun represents power, vitality, force, energy and life and the bond we forge and the gratitude we express helps us develop and enhance these qualities within ourselves.

♦ It is a practice that helps heighten the spiritual path we tread on.

The Surya Namaskar has numerous physical, mental and spiritual benefits. When you regularly practice this salutation, it brings a positive impact on all these aspects of your life helping you evolve and grow.

It is believed that practising Surya Namaskar for a total of 108 cycles which is considered an auspicious number for 2-3 weeks will enable your transformation.