Benefits of weight training women should know

Weight training benefits women

Training weights not only builds physical strength for women, but also it's the best way for women to improve their overall health and well-being, lose body fat and manage their body weight better, and improve the shape of their body.

It is one of the fastest ways to lose fat

Most women solely focus on cardio as a way to lose body fat. While this is a useful fat loss tool, weight training is a much more time-efficient and effective way of losing body fat.

Whereas, cardio only burns calories, weight training will burn calories but also build muscle tissue which increases metabolic rate, whilst also improving the shape of your body.

It is one of the best ways to drastically improve your body confidence

When you feel lean and strong, you look good and your clothes fit better, this has a positive impact on the way that you feel in everyday life.

It will give you an incredible mental boost

The physical strength that you can build through lifting weights has massive carryover into your everyday life -- and not just in terms of body confidence.

Weight training is an effective way to strengthen your bones

As women age, particularly beyond menopause, the risk of degenerative bone diseases, such as osteoporosis, increases.

Studies show that weight training is an effective way to help prevent bone loss and reduce the risk of osteoporosis-related fractures.

It is a great way to balance your hormones

Weight training is brilliant for women that struggle with their hormones. Firstly, lifting weights can help improve your body's insulin response.

This can help with circulating cortisol levels helps your hormones and helps make your tissues healthier and your body detoxify better.

It will improve your health span

For women, weight training is a cornerstone of a long and healthy life. Research shows lifting weights reduces the risk of all-cause mortality and makes you healthier, for longer, in life