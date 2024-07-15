Beyond aesthetics, plastic surgery plays key role in medical reconstruction in India: Experts

New Delhi: More than enhancing beauty, plastic surgery plays a crucial role in medical reconstruction, experts said on National Plastic Surgery Day on Monday.

The role of plastic surgery is not limited to physical transformation but ranges from aiding in weight loss to breathing issues, and frequent inner thigh infections.

“In India, plastic surgery transcends aesthetics, as it plays a crucial role in medical reconstruction and improving lives,” Manajeet Patil, Senior Consultant - Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, Aster RV Hospital, told IANS.

While plastic surgery is vital for reconstructive surgeries for burn victims, trauma patients, and individuals with congenital deformities like cleft lip and palate, restoring functionality and normal appearance, it also helps breast cancer patients regain physical integrity and psychological well-being.

“A female with heavy breasts usually suffers from frequent back/shoulder pains, and breast reduction surgery can alleviate all these symptoms in the right candidate. Breathing issues can be due to a deviated nose that can be due to trauma or by birth. A plastic surgeon can both improve the shape and breathing,” Anmol Chugh, Lead Consultant, Plastics & Aesthetics Centre, CK Birla Hospital, told IANS.

In addition, plastic surgery addresses complex wounds, facial fractures, and nerve injuries, significantly enhancing patients' quality of life.

Chugh noted that plastic surgery can also aid in frequent inner thigh infections caused due to heavy thighs rubbing against each other because of stubborn fat that is resistant to both diet and exercise.

“Liposuction/fat removal surgery can help in this condition,” he said.

“Plastic surgery is not just about physical transformation; it's about restoring a sense of self, rebuilding confidence, and revitalising one's spirit,” he added.