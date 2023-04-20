Breast Cancer in Children: Know the risk factors and signs and symptoms

Breast cancer might occur for both, male as well as female children. When children get affected by breast cancer, the malignant (Cancer) cells form in the tissues of the breast.

We find, breast cancer is most common cancer among the females aged 15 to 39 years. Breast cancer in this age group is more aggressive and more difficult to treat than in older women.

Treatments for younger as well as older persons are similar, young patients having breast cancer might have genetic counselling ( a discussion with a trained profession about the inherited diseases as well as testing for familial cancer syndromes. Also, the possible effects of treatment on fertility must be considered.

Most breast tumors in the children are fibroadenomas, which are benign (not cancer) rarely, these tumor become large phyllodes tumors (Cancer) and begin to grow quickly. If the benign tumor begins to grow quickly, a fine needle aspiration (FNA) biopsy or an excisional Biopsy will be done. The tissues would be removed during the biopsy will be viewed under a microscope by a pathologist to check for signs of cancer.

What are the risk of breast cancer in children?

The risk of breast cancer is increased by the following

-Having a personal history of a type of cancer, which might spread to the breast such as leukemia, Rhabdomyosarcoma, soft tissue sarcoma or lymphoma.

-Past treatment for another cancer such as Hodgkin Lymphoma with radiation therapy to the breast or chest.

What are the signs and symptoms of Breast Cancer in Children?

Breast cancer might cause any of the following signs, check with your child's doctor if your child has any of the following.

-A lump or thickening in or near the breast or in the underarm area

-A change in the size or shape of the breast

-A nipple turned inward into the breast.

-Scaly, red or swollen skin on the breast, nipple or areola (the dark area of skin, which is around the nipple).

-Dimples in the breast which look like the skin of an orange, called Peau d' Orange.

The other conditions which are not breast cancer might cause these same signs.

How is breast cancer Diagnosed among the children?

There are numerous tests to diagnose and stage breast cancer, it might include the following

-Physical exam and history

-MRI

-Ultrasound

-PET SCAn

-Blood Chemistry studies

-X-ray of the Chest

-Biopsy

-Another test used to diagnose the breast cancer is the mammogram( an x-ray of the breast). When the treatment for another cancer included radiation therapy to the breast or chest. It is significant to have a mammogram and MRI of the breast to check for breast cancer. These should be done at the starting at the age of 25 or 10 years after finishing radiation therapy whichever is later.

Treatment of Breast Cancer among Children

-Watchful waiting for benign tumours

-you can also opt for surgery to remove the tumor, but not the whole breast. Radiation therapy might also given

Treatment of recurrent breast cancer in children might include the following.

-A clinical trail which checks a sample of the patient's tumor of specific gene changes. The type of targeted therapy that would be given to the patient depends on the type of gene change.