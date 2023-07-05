Chocolate Day Recipes: Discover the alluring world of Cadbury Desserts Corner

Prepare to go on a cocoa-infused voyage that will warm your heart like nothing else on this World Chocolate Day on July 7. Discover the alluring world of Cadbury Desserts Corner, where culinary magic and chocolate rule supreme. The recipes in the list below will brighten your day as you enjoy the delicious symphony of chocolate treats. Put on your apron and let's get to work creating these mouthwatering concoctions that will have you hypnotised and yearning a "truffle"!

BANANA & ORANGE ZEST HOT CHOCOLATE





Ingredients:



• ½ Banana

• 1 cup Milk

• ½ tsp Orange zest

• 1 tbsp Sugar

• 2 tbsp Cadbury hot Chocolate powder

Method:

• Measure all the ingredients

• Take 1/2 cup of milk, add half a banana - cut into pieces, and puree it to form semi-thick banana milk

• Then, strain it to remove any banana pieces

• Pour the rest of the milk with the banana milk into a vessel

• Add sugar to the vessel and start heating it

• Now, add Cadbury Hot Chocolate Powder and some orange zest. Combine everything with a ladle or a spatula

• Continue heating everything on a medium heat for 5 mins, or until the hot chocolate thickens

• Your Banana and Orange zest hot chocolate is ready to be served

CHOCOLATE GUJIYA





Ingredients:



• 2 cups Refined Flour

• 1¼ cups Sugar

• 1 cup Mawa

• ¼ cup Ghee

• 1 nos Cadbury Dairy Milk

• 2 cups Sugar Syrup

• ½ cup Desiccated Coconut

• ½ cup Nutmeg Powder

• 1 nos Cadbury Bournville

• 2 tbsp Blanched and Chopped Pista

• 2 tbsp Chopped Cashew Nuts

• 2 tbsp Chopped Almonds

Method:

• Take Cadbury Dairy Milk in a bowl and microwave for 30 - 40 seconds so that it melts. Keep aside

• Heat ghee in a pan and cook mawa until it melts

• Add in desiccated coconut, pista, cashew, almonds and nutmeg powder. Mix everything well

• Add in Cadbury Bournville and cook until chocolate melts. Keep aside to cool

• In a bowl knead a dough with refined flour, ghee and water

• Take a portion and shape it into a ball

• Sprinkle some refined flour on work table and roll the ball into a disc

• Cut using ring mould and place prepared chocolate filling in the centre of the disc

• Apply water on the edges and fold it into half moon shape. Now pinch and shape the edges to secure them

• Deep fry in medium hot oil until it becomes light golden in colour

• Soak them in sugar syrup for 5 - 10 minutes. Remove and allow to set

• Now pipe out melted Dairy Milk on top. Serve.

BHAPA DOI





Ingredients:



• 1 cup Hung Curd

• 1 cup Condensed Milk

• 2 tbsp Corn Flour

• 1 packet Cadbury Dairy Milk Family Pack star

Method:

• Mix Hung curd, condensed milk and cornflour in a bowl and mix well. keep aside

• Melt Cadbury Dairy Milk family pack in a microwave for 35-40 seconds

• Whisk the curd mixture again and add melted Cadbury Dairy Milk to it. Mix well

• Pour the mixture into bhapadoi mould

• Steam them for 20-30 minutes

• Demould it carefully

• Drizzle melted Cadbury Dairy Milk on top and serve