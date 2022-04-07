Coconut water better than sports drink

Hydration is crucial during summer, especially after a workout. The human body is made up of approximately 60% water. Drinking plenty of water is necessary for our health and well-being. The good news is, you don't have to rely on plain water to stay hydrated, there are other fluids too.

Coconut water is one among them and has several benefits including its high level of antioxidants and nutrients.

Coconut water is natural and healthier compared to other sports drinks or electrolyte drinks. "Coconut water contains a greater amount of electrolytes and minerals like potassium, magnesium, sodium and much more.

They play a vital role in muscle contraction. When we sweat after a workout, we lose these electrolytes and since coconut water contains them naturally, it helps us regain the electrolytes and the other lost minerals. If you aren't hydrated, you may end up feeling weak and face muscle cramps," says a nutritionist.

"Apart from this, it also consists of carbohydrates which is necessary to build one's muscles as they replenish glycogen and prevent fatigue. It is necessary to stick to the recommended range of carbs in your diet.

Studies also show that coconut water can be better as it can maintain blood glucose levels. Since it is completely natural and there are no added sugars, artificial flavours or preservatives, it's a great way to stay hydrated post-workout," she adds.

There are numerous advantages of drinking coconut water before and after workout. "Drinking coconut water early in the morning, on an empty stomach can help in boosting your energy, immunity and metabolism rate.

Not just this, it also helps in facilitating weight loss. It is also recommended after the workout as it serves as a refreshment when you feel drained out. The best part is that it can be consumed at any time of the day unlike other fluids," says Pramodh Kumar S, a sportsman.